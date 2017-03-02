Little Mix Announce ‘No More Sad Songs’ As Their Next Single… Featuring Machine Gun Kelly!

2 March 2017, 10:29

Little Mix Machine Gun Kelly

‘No More Sad Songs’ just got EVEN better!

It’s one of their most popular tracks from ‘Glory Days’, and Little Mix have just announced that not only will ‘No More Sad Songs’ be their next single, but it will also feature Machine Gun Kelly!

Little Mix Offered Some Advice To 1D's Louis Tomlinson's New Girl Group & It's Ultimate #FriendshipGoals

The girls posted a video on Twitter – looking hot AF in cowboy hats and crop tops - confirming the news and teased a little of MGK’s verse on the song – it was already a huge song and it just got even BIGGER.

Little Mix are already the UK’s biggest girl band, and Machine Gun Kelly went from being famous in the rap game to worldwide acclaim with his stunning single ‘Bad Things’ featuring Camila Cabello – so this pairing can be nothing other than a winner!

The original version of ‘No More Sad Songs’ has been available on the girls’ ‘Glory Days’ album since its release, and the teaser of the new version sees MGK rap, “taste of the good life, can you keep pace, can you ride shotgun in the fast lane with your eyes wide shut, tell me do you have faith in me?”.

The full version will drop tomorrow – we’re already counting down the hours. 

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Had A Bit Of A Wardrobe Blunder & Didn't Notice Until Fans Pointed It Out

Little Mix - 'Touch'

Official Music Video

03:26

Trending On Capital FM

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like Video

Bruno Mars - 'That's What I Like'

Bruno Mars

Selena Gomez posts her first Instagram sequence

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Little Mix offer new girl group advice

Little Mix Offered Some Advice To 1D's Louis Tomlinson's New Girl Group & It's Ultimate #FriendshipGoals
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

"I Don't Want Her To Sing About Me" - The Ox Worries That Perrie Will Sing About Him If They Break Up
Jade Thirlwall Wardrobe Malfunction

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Had A Bit Of A Wardrobe Blunder & Didn't Notice Until Fans Pointed It Out

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spark p

Fans Think Perrie Edwards Is Pregnant Based On This Photo But They’re Clutching At Straws

Jesy Nelson Chris Clark Instagram

A Snapchat Story Has Fuelled Rumours That Jesy Nelson & TOWIE Hunk Chris Clark Are Dating
Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlaid-Chamberlain

WATCH: Perrie Edwards Singing In Bed With Her Topless BF Alex Chamberlain Is Cute AF

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)
Perrie Edwards birthday

17 Photos From Perrie's EPIC Hippie Themed 23rd Birthday Party Which Will Make You Wish You Were There