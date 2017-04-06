WATCH: The Behind The Scenes Video Of Little Mix’s ‘No More Sad Songs’ Shoot Looks SO Much Fun

Check out what happened when Little Mix and Machine Gun Kelly shot their AMAZING music video.

Full disclosure – we probably spend 80% of our lives secretly wishing we were part of Little Mix anyway, but after watching the behind the scenes footage of their ‘No More Sad Songs’ video shoot we’re upping that to 100%.

Leaked Documents Hint At Little Mix's Next Single, And The Video Features Some Pretty Fabulous Cameos

The girls released some footage showing how their sexiest video to date was made, from trying to look fit while being thrown around on a mechanical bull, to their best Cash Me Ousside impressions.

Jesy, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne teamed up with rapper Machine Gun Kelly for the track, and the man himself – and his nipples – made an appearance too. The girls proudly showed off his spider nip tattoo – and it all went a little west from there!

Girls – if you need any more members for your next video, count us in! 

Leigh-Anne Proved She's A TOTAL Trooper Turning Up To Perform After Suffering Burns!

Little Mix and RuPaul

Leaked Documents Hint At Little Mix's Next Single, And The Video Features Some Pretty Fabulous Cameos
Little Mix Leigh-Anne's Burnt Legs

Leigh-Anne Proved She’s A TOTAL Trooper Turning Up To Perform After Suffering Burns!

Little Mix Singing Rihanna Cover 2

We Had No Idea How Much We Needed Little Mix's Gorgeous Cover Of Rihanna's 'Love On The Brain'

Leigh Anne Pinnock Andre Gray

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnocks Boyfriend Andre Gray Surprising Her On Tour Is Just The Best

Little Mix vs Jesy Nelson

The Internet Is Shading Jesy Nelson For Ditching The Little Mix Girls To Spend The Night With Her Boyfriend

