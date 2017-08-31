Perrie Edwards Is Making Liverpool FC Fans Lose ALL Their Chill & Here’s Why

31 August 2017, 10:53

Perrie Edwards Liverpool FC

Can you blame them?

The idea of any pop starlet draped in a guy's favourite football kit is the dream of many men all over the world. 

We've seen Leigh-Anne donning the scarlet of Burnley in honour of her man Andre Grey (even though he's now at Watford) and now LFC fans are ready to see Pez pull on the famous red shirt.

> We talk a LOT about Little Mix on our app so you know, it's probably best to download it pronto!

If you're still wondering why exactly she'd do that, then look no further than her BF Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. The 24 year old midfielder netted himself a transfer to Liverpool FC for £40M yesterday which has opened the door for Perrie to rock up to their historic ground Anfield.

 

 

A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) onAug 24, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

> Fans Rush To Defend Perrie Edwards After Haters Fill Her Instagram Comments With Snake Emojis

The reaction from the Liverpool faithful is exactly what you'd expect..

We know you love Little Mix, so you might as well see their incredible performance at the 2017 Summertime Ball!

Little Mix - 'Power' (Live At Capital’s Summertime Ball 2017)

04:45

Trending On Capital FM

Jeremy McConnell Steph Davis Caben albi

Jeremy McConnell’s About To Return To Reality TV & Steph Davis Is NOT Impressed

Demi Lovato

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Perrie Edwards

Fans Rush To Defend Perrie Edwards After Haters Fill Her Instagram Comments With Snake Emojis

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Perrie Edwards Reggaetón Lento Music Video Tease

WATCH: Perrie Edwards Teased 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)' Music Video With A Hella Sexy Belly Dance

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Perrie Edwards Instagram Hero

11 Times Perrie Edwards' Stunning Photos Sent Instagram Into Absolute Meltdown