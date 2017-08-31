Perrie Edwards Is Making Liverpool FC Fans Lose ALL Their Chill & Here’s Why

Can you blame them?

The idea of any pop starlet draped in a guy's favourite football kit is the dream of many men all over the world.

We've seen Leigh-Anne donning the scarlet of Burnley in honour of her man Andre Grey (even though he's now at Watford) and now LFC fans are ready to see Pez pull on the famous red shirt.

> We talk a LOT about Little Mix on our app so you know, it's probably best to download it pronto!

If you're still wondering why exactly she'd do that, then look no further than her BF Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. The 24 year old midfielder netted himself a transfer to Liverpool FC for £40M yesterday which has opened the door for Perrie to rock up to their historic ground Anfield.

A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) onAug 24, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

> Fans Rush To Defend Perrie Edwards After Haters Fill Her Instagram Comments With Snake Emojis

The reaction from the Liverpool faithful is exactly what you'd expect..

Best thing if Ox comes to us because then his missus Perrie Edwards will become a Liverpool fan — RedBoyZ (@DreamToBelieve7) August 30, 2017

Best thing about this Oxlade Chamberlain deal is that Perrie from Little Mix will be floating around Liverpool — Martin Quinn (@Martin_Quinn) August 30, 2017

Does that mean Perrie Edwards is coming to Liverpool too? — just a fan (@Kloppo_Greatest) August 30, 2017

Hope to see Perrie around Liverpool if Oxlaid-Chamberlain signs — Jess Galvin (@Jessgal89) August 31, 2017

We know you love Little Mix, so you might as well see their incredible performance at the 2017 Summertime Ball!