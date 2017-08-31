Perrie Edwards Is Making Liverpool FC Fans Lose ALL Their Chill & Here’s Why

Now Playing
31 August 2017, 10:53
Can you blame them?
The idea of any pop starlet draped in a guy's favourite football kit is the dream of many men all over the world.
We've seen Leigh-Anne donning the scarlet of Burnley in honour of her man Andre Grey (even though he's now at Watford) and now LFC fans are ready to see Pez pull on the famous red shirt.
If you're still wondering why exactly she'd do that, then look no further than her BF Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. The 24 year old midfielder netted himself a transfer to Liverpool FC for £40M yesterday which has opened the door for Perrie to rock up to their historic ground Anfield.
The reaction from the Liverpool faithful is exactly what you'd expect..
Best thing if Ox comes to us because then his missus Perrie Edwards will become a Liverpool fan— RedBoyZ (@DreamToBelieve7) August 30, 2017
Best thing about this Oxlade Chamberlain deal is that Perrie from Little Mix will be floating around Liverpool— Martin Quinn (@Martin_Quinn) August 30, 2017
Does that mean Perrie Edwards is coming to Liverpool too?— just a fan (@Kloppo_Greatest) August 30, 2017
Hope to see Perrie around Liverpool if Oxlaid-Chamberlain signs— Jess Galvin (@Jessgal89) August 31, 2017
