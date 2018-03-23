This Theory About A Little Mix & Liam Payne Collab Is Getting Us Hyped

23 March 2018, 17:25

Little Mix Liam Payne

We're actually starting to get excited about this...

As two of the most successful groups to have burst into our lives through the X Factor, Little Mix and One Direction are simply amazing. One thing we've never had though is a collab between the two.

So when we started hearing talk about a potential link up between the Little Mix ladies and 1D's Liam Payne, we had to look into it more.

As it goes, there could actually be a faint possibility this might happen and if the two worlds do end up colliding, just think of all the fandom hype!

The main reason this is even a thing is because both Little Mix and Liam both happen to be in Japan at the exact same time. It's a fact that hasn't gone unnoticed by fans who are desperate for a link up...

But then think about the fact that both Little Mix and Liam are both recording their albums right now. We know, it's probably nothing, but could there be just the faintest possibility that Liam could end up on the ladies' new record or vice versa?

Sure, it's a long shot, but we can hope right!?

Whilst you're here, check out Prince Harry's hilarious reaction to Liam's recent performance...

