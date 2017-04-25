One Of Little Mix's BFFs Has Dragged Chris Clark In An NSFW Snapchat Story

25 April 2017, 17:22

Chris Clark Little Mix Snapchat

Let's get one thing straight here...the Little Mix ladies and their squad are NOT to be messed with.

When you are a part of the biggest girl group in the world, there's ALWAYS going to be a spotlight put on your relationships. However, that doesn't mean that your BFFs won't hit back when they need to defend a pal.

Jesy Nelson's Deleted All Traces Of Chris Clark From Instagram, Leaving Fans Wondering If They've Split!

Since Jesy Nelson deleted all traces of TOWIE star Chris Clark, the news surrounding the pair's relationship has died down a little. That was until a pal of bandmate Leigh-Anne took to Snapchat to drag Chris in a BIG way.

Captioned with, 'Another fame hungry T***, #toad #bullfrog #whoishe'. Little Mix fan accounts credited the Snap to Leigh's pal Hannah.

Hannah Snapchat

PIC: Snapchat

Scarlett Moffat Has Blasted ZAYN For The Way He Treated Perrie In An Explosive Rant

Little Mix fans were quick to voice how they felt about the TOWIE star, with one tweeting, "He didn't deserve Jesy any way. She is amazing and only deserves the best."

2017 has been an incredible year for the ladies already with tunes such as 'Touch' and 'No More Sad Songs' absolutely dominating the airwaves as well as their tour hitting the UK at the end of June...WE CAN'T WAIT!

You may also like...

Little Mix's 'Touch' Without Music Is The Funniest Thing Going!

Perrie's "meow" though...

02:41

Trending On Capital FM

Tina Stinnes Love Island

Love Island's Tina Stinnes Has Joined The Cast Of Made In Chelsea & She's Already In A Love Triangle
Zayn and Gigi celebrate the models 22nd birthday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Little Mix and Ed Sheeran Asset

"We Want Ed To Write Us Something" - Could A Little Mix And Ed Sheeran Collab Be In The Works?
Perrie Edwards tweet

Perrie Edwards Has Had A Bit Of A Mare On Social Media This Week & Fans Are Worried

Jesy Nelson Deleting Chris Clark Instagram

Jesy Nelson's Deleted All Traces Of Chris Clark From Instagram, Leaving Fans Wondering If They've Split!

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Jesy Nelson and Harry Potter Asset

Jesy Nelson Has Let Slip That Before Little Mix, She Was In So Many Movies, Including Harry Potter!
Perrie Edwards and Niall Horan

After Posting This Video, Little Mix Fans Are Begging For Perrie Edwards To Work With 1D's Niall Horan
Little Mix Machine Gun Kelly No More Sad Songs

WATCH: The Behind The Scenes Video Of Little Mix’s ‘No More Sad Songs’ Shoot Looks SO Much Fun

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)
Perrie Edwards birthday

17 Photos From Perrie's EPIC Hippie Themed 23rd Birthday Party Which Will Make You Wish You Were There