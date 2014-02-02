Little Mix Reveal All About New Single 'Word Up' On Max's Show - Video

Little Mix Chat With Max On Her Capital FM Show The 'Little Me' stars stop by Max's Sunday evening show to reveal all about what's next for them. 03:37

The 'DNA' stars and 'Crying For No Reason' singer Katy were the main guests on Max's show this weekend.

Little Mix and Katy B joined Max on her Capital FM show on Sunday evening (2nd February) to chat all about what's coming up for them in 2014.

'Wings' four-piece Little Mix were on hand to discuss their new single 'Word Up', as well as joining Demi Lovato on her 'Neon Lights' US tour in the coming weeks.

Katy B also stopped by Max's show to talk about her second album 'Little Red', which will see an official release next Monday (10th February).

