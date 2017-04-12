Jesy Nelson Has Let Slip That Before Little Mix, She Was In So Many Movies, Including Harry Potter!

12 April 2017, 10:43

Jesy Nelson and Harry Potter Asset

We're being totally Sirius.

There's not a day that goes by where we don't think of Harry Potter. There. We said it. And we regret nothing.

So can you imagine how stupefy'd we were when we found out that Jesy Nelson - yeah, that Jesy Nelson - was an extra in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

> After Posting This Video, Little Mix Fans Are Begging For Perrie Edwards To Work With 1D's Niall Horan

The 'No More Sad Songs' singer was chatting to an Australian radio presenter, when he asked her about rumours of her popping up in the greatest damn film in the entire history of cinema.

"Yeah, I was in Harry Potter." Jesy brushed off, like it's no biggie - as if we've all shared screen time with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Y'know. Whatevs.

Jesy Nelson V Festival At Hylands ParkPic: Getty

Sheesh. Can you believe Jesy was in our favourite movie ever? If only she was in our second favourite movie, too, About A Boy.

"I've been in a few others, hun, About A Boy with Hugh Grant. You can see me and my little round head." Wait. WHAT?! We're proud, even if Jade rinsed her for her role; "She was in an assembly room people 127."

This is just excuse number 82,405 to re-watch Harry Potter again.

> Download Our App, And You Can Choose The Music You Wanna Listen To... Just Like Magic!

You May Also Like...

The Best Bits Of Little Mix in 2016!

We put together a compilation of all the best bits from the years this year!

02:52

Trending On Capital FM

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Had To Deal With Another Intruder At Her Home & This Time They Had A Drone

Kim Kardashian posts an epic throwback photo of he

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Perrie Edwards and Niall Horan

After Posting This Video, Little Mix Fans Are Begging For Perrie Edwards To Work With 1D's Niall Horan
Little Mix Machine Gun Kelly No More Sad Songs

WATCH: The Behind The Scenes Video Of Little Mix’s ‘No More Sad Songs’ Shoot Looks SO Much Fun

Little Mix and RuPaul

Leaked Documents Hint At Little Mix's Next Single, And The Video Features Some Pretty Fabulous Cameos

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Little Mix Leigh-Anne's Burnt Legs

Leigh-Anne Proved She’s A TOTAL Trooper Turning Up To Perform After Suffering Burns!

Little Mix - No More Sad Songs Music Video

Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly - 'No More Sad Songs'

Little Mix Singing Rihanna Cover 2

We Had No Idea How Much We Needed Little Mix's Gorgeous Cover Of Rihanna's 'Love On The Brain'

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)
Perrie Edwards birthday

17 Photos From Perrie's EPIC Hippie Themed 23rd Birthday Party Which Will Make You Wish You Were There