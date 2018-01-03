WATCH: Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Surprising Her Mum With A Car For Xmas Is Too Cute

3 January 2018, 15:02

Jade Thirlwall mum car

Isn’t she just the dream?

We already knew Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix was a bit of a legend anyway, but her gift to her mum for Christmas proves she’s the mate we all wish we had.

Jade shared a video of her presenting her mama with a £23,000 Mini Cooper for Christmas, and it’s safe to say her mum was over the moon with her lavish new ride.

She told her followers, “Before you treat yourself, you must look after the people who got you where you are today. A big thank you to Bowker MINI Blackburn for making my Mam’s Christmas extra special and an even bigger thank you to Dave Pope for helping make this happen!”

Isn’t that just the loveliest gesture? We love her even more, as if that were possible!

