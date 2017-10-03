Little Mix's Glory Days Tour: Everything You Need To Know Incl. Dates, Support Acts & Set List

Cannot wait.

That’s right, the Little Mix ladies are back on the road and more than likely coming to your local arena or stadium soon.

And to keep things easy, we’ve rounded up all of the essential - and the not-so-essential but definitely interesting information for you.

Thank us later.

When are Little Mix touring?

Glory Days is the fourth concert tour by British girlband Little Mix. It was announced on 14th October 2016.

Their first date was 21st May 2017 in Birkenhead and is due to end on 26th November in London.

The second batch of UK tour dates are as follows:

Oct 9 - Aberdeen GE Oil and Gas Arena

Oct 10 - Aberdeen GE Oil and Gas Arena

Oct 11 - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Oct 13 - Birmingham Genting Arena

Oct 14 - Leeds First Direct Arena (Matinee and Evening show)

Oct 16 - Liverpool Echo Arena

Oct 17 - Sheffield Arena

Oct 19 - Glasgow Hydro Arena

Oct 20 - Manchester Arena

Oct 26 - London's O2 Arena

Oct 27 - Sheffield Arena



Oct 28 - Sheffield Arena

Oct 30 - Cardiff Arena

Oct 31 - Cardiff Arena

Nov 1 - Liverpool Echo Arena

Nov 3 - Newcastle Metro Radio

Nov 4 - Newcastle Metro Radio (Matinee and Evening show)

Nov 6 - Dublin 3Arena

Nov 7 - The SSE Arena Belfast

Nov 8 - The SSE Arena Belfast

Nov 10 - Glasgow Hydro

Nov 11 - Glasgow Hydro Arena (Matinee & Evening show)

Nov 13 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Nov 14 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Nov 15 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Nov 17 - Birmingham Genting Arena (Matinee & Evening show)

Nov 18 - Birmingham Genting Arena (Matinee & Evening show)

Nov 20 - Liverpool Arena

Nov 21 - Manchester Arena

Nov 22 - Manchester Arena

Nov 25 - London's O2 Arena (Matinee & Evening show)

Nov 26 - London's O2 Arena

What is the set list for Little Mix’s Glory Days tour?

So far, the set list has looked like the following:

Power

Black Magic

Salute

Down & Dirty

F.U

Hair

Your Love

Secret Love Song

No More Sad Songs

You Gotta Not

Wings

*Sing-A-Long with the crowd*

Touch

Nobody Like You

Shout Out To My Ex

What are the costumes for Little Mix’s Glory Days tour?

Rumour has it, this is one of the tour outfits. The band, their stylist and the costume creator were all tagged in the photo.

Apparently this is one of the Little Mix’s tour outfits, same photo the girls, their stylist, & costume creator were also tagged. pic.twitter.com/JRoutTxTwu — LilMixUpdater (LM) (@LilMixUpdater) October 1, 2017

They have previously worn these cool AF outfits:

Who is supporting Little Mix on their Glory Days tour?

Louisa and The Vamps have both previously supported Little Mix but as the girls enter the second part of their UK tour, it’s been confirmed that American Israeli-Palestinian singer Lina will take over.

Jessarae and Aleem are also confirmed to be opening for the girlband.

