Little Mix's Glory Days Tour: Everything You Need To Know Incl. Dates, Support Acts & Set List

Now Playing
Bestie Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane Download 'Bestie' on iTunes
3 October 2017, 15:53
Cannot wait.
That’s right, the Little Mix ladies are back on the road and more than likely coming to your local arena or stadium soon.
And to keep things easy, we’ve rounded up all of the essential - and the not-so-essential but definitely interesting information for you.
> 11 Times Perrie Edwards' Stunning Photos Sent Instagram Into Absolute Meltdown
Thank us later.
Glory Days is the fourth concert tour by British girlband Little Mix. It was announced on 14th October 2016.
Their first date was 21st May 2017 in Birkenhead and is due to end on 26th November in London.
The second batch of UK tour dates are as follows:
Oct 9 - Aberdeen GE Oil and Gas Arena
Oct 10 - Aberdeen GE Oil and Gas Arena
Oct 11 - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Oct 13 - Birmingham Genting Arena
Oct 14 - Leeds First Direct Arena (Matinee and Evening show)
Oct 16 - Liverpool Echo Arena
Oct 17 - Sheffield Arena
Oct 19 - Glasgow Hydro Arena
Oct 20 - Manchester Arena
Oct 26 - London's O2 Arena
Oct 27 - Sheffield Arena
Oct 28 - Sheffield Arena
Oct 30 - Cardiff Arena
Oct 31 - Cardiff Arena
Nov 1 - Liverpool Echo Arena
Nov 3 - Newcastle Metro Radio
Nov 4 - Newcastle Metro Radio (Matinee and Evening show)
Nov 6 - Dublin 3Arena
Nov 7 - The SSE Arena Belfast
Nov 8 - The SSE Arena Belfast
Nov 10 - Glasgow Hydro
Nov 11 - Glasgow Hydro Arena (Matinee & Evening show)
Nov 13 - Leeds First Direct Arena
Nov 14 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nov 15 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nov 17 - Birmingham Genting Arena (Matinee & Evening show)
Nov 18 - Birmingham Genting Arena (Matinee & Evening show)
Nov 20 - Liverpool Arena
Nov 21 - Manchester Arena
Nov 22 - Manchester Arena
Nov 25 - London's O2 Arena (Matinee & Evening show)
Nov 26 - London's O2 Arena
So far, the set list has looked like the following:
Rumour has it, this is one of the tour outfits. The band, their stylist and the costume creator were all tagged in the photo.
Apparently this is one of the Little Mix’s tour outfits, same photo the girls, their stylist, & costume creator were also tagged. pic.twitter.com/JRoutTxTwu— LilMixUpdater (LM) (@LilMixUpdater) October 1, 2017
They have previously worn these cool AF outfits:
Louisa and The Vamps have both previously supported Little Mix but as the girls enter the second part of their UK tour, it’s been confirmed that American Israeli-Palestinian singer Lina will take over.
Jessarae and Aleem are also confirmed to be opening for the girlband.
> Pssst. We've Got More Little Mix News On Our App. Click Here To Download.
Relive Little Mix's Reggaeton Lento music video and thank us later...