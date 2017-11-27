WATCH: This Guy Proved True Love Does Exist By Proposing During A Little Mix Show & It’ll Hit You In The Feels

What a moment!

They say fairytales don't come true very often... well, that was a lie! Last night at Little Mix's concert at The O2 in London, the crowd witnessed something truly glorious!

> In Love With Little Mix As Much As Us? You NEED Our App In Your Life RN

During their now legendary ballad 'Secret Love Song', a #Mixer got down on one knee to propose to his boyfriend and lo and behold, he said YES!

Upon seeing the video, Perrie was quick to send the happy couple her congrats:

Omg my heart! Perrie <3 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 26, 2017

Followed quickly by Jade:

my heart A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) onNov 25, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

> QUIZ: Are You More Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Or Pennywise From 'It'?

'Secret Love Song' has gone on to become a big anthem in the LGBT community, with Jade even replying to a fan saying so in 2015 after he noted that the lyrics connected with him on a personal level:

@mmm_gash I'm so happy you've said this this is how I picture it and how we saw the music video in our heads xxjadexx — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 5, 2015

Remind yourself exactly how stunning the ladies are in their 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' video!