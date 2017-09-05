WATCH: Little Mix Take On The Accent Challenge & Perrie’s Scottish Version Of ‘Touch’ Is TOO Much!

Little Mix Take On The Accent Challenge At Fusion Festival 2017 01:58

Jesy’s Aussie accent is spot on though!

Little Mix might have just released a song with Spanish boyband CNCO, but we decided to put their accents to the test when we chatted to them backstage at Fusion Festival last weekend.

We challenged them to read out the lyrics to some of their iconic hit songs in a selection of Cockney, Scouse, Australian and Scottish – and it’s safe to say the results were mixed.

While they were all a little questionable (barring Jesy Nelson’s Australian twang which she clearly has a LOT of practise in), Perrie’s Scottish attempt was definitely the most surprising…

We reckon Jesy needs to give the others some pointers on mastering accents – that’s pure talent!