Little Mix Hit Out At Haters As They Tease New Lyrics From The Studio

Our first glimpse at LM5 is actually pretty exciting and fans are already calling this one a bop!

To say we're excited about the upcoming release of Little Mix's fifth studio album is a little bit of an understatement. WE'RE SO EXCITED!

But whilst we're just sitting here patiently waiting for the ladies to record and release their latest work, they've decided to wake us right up with a big old tease - some brand spanking new lyrics.

Taking to Instagram stories, the ladies shared the news that they're currently in the studio writing new material with songwriters Nija and Captain Cuts...

But it was the lyrics that the ladies revealed which caught our attention the most. The lines 'Can't nobody judge me/ I know that I love me' were displayed in their post, whilst all the rest were blurred out, but it sure sounds like an empowering anthem!

Jade also confirmed that the group are set to release an LGBT+ inspired tune when she replied to a fan on Insta...

Jade en instagram confirmando que habrá una canción LGBT en #LM5 {@LittleMix} pic.twitter.com/DuSHVRGagu — Spain Little Mix (@SpainLittleMix) April 19, 2018

All this comes after Perrie went and injured herself in the studio whilst working on the new album. Hopefully Perrie's hand is better now because from the looks of things the Little Mix ladies are well into album mode right now and we need a fully fit team.

Exciting times!

Whilst you're here, check out perries Insta story from when the ladies went out partying in Japan recently...