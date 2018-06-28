Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Sister Sparks Little Mix Engagement Rumours With Latest Instagram Story

28 June 2018, 16:25

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Andre Gray & Sairah Pinnock

Leigh-Anne's sister Sairah had fans asking some big engagement questions following her recent Instagram posts!

We know that the Little Mix ladies are all in happy, loving relationships right now, so people are obviously gonna be wondering what the next step is in those relationships, but we didn't see engagement rumours on the horizon!

But it was those marital questions that one fan was asking Leigh-Anne's sister Sairah after her most recent Instagram Stories were confused with engagement hints.

> Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Hit Back At Fan Who 'Criticised Her Stage Outfit' On Instagram

Commenting on one of Sairah's Instagram snaps, one user wrote, 'Is Leigh engaged?? After u posting on ur story about Andre being ur future bro in law and Leigh saying she was looking forward to their nxt chapter... is Leandre our first engaged couple out of them, Jaded, Alerrie and Hesy?'

Sairah Pinnock's Instagram Comments

Attempting to clear the whole situation up, Sairah responded, writing, 'no they aren't engaged'. That hasn't stopped some fans from thinking there's more to these rumours than people are letting on and Twitter has been full of talk about a possible Leigh-Anne & Andre engagement...

For now though it seems fans will have to wait for Little Mix wedding bells, soz guys!

> Download Our Free App for All The Latest Little Mix News!

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jade Thirlwall at the Global Awards

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Hit Back At Fan Who 'Criticised Her Stage Outfit' On Instagram
Jade Thirlwall & Love Island's Megan

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Made Her Feelings Clear About Love Island's Megan & Wes Drama
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Posts The Most Gorgeous Tribute To Andre Gray After 2 Years Together

Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edward's Paris Lyric In New Song 'Only You' Has Got Fans Freaking Out

Little Mix at One Love Manchester

Little Mix Fans' Viral Tribute For 'Only You' Is Showcasing The Power Of The Mixers

More News

See more More News

Love Island Charlie Brake

Charlie Brake Love Island 2018: Details Including Family Business, Net Worth And Ex-Girlfriends Revealed
Savanna Darnell Love Island

Savanna Darnell Love Island 2018: Everything From Her Famous Dad, Age, Job And Exes
5SOS Love Island Asset

WATCH: Even 5SOS Spend Their Time Raving About How Much They Love 'Love Island'
Love Island Kazimir Crossley

Kazimir Crossley Love Island 2018: New Girl’s Instagram, Job And Celebrity Friends Revealed
Ariana Grande Karaoke Pete Davidson

Watch: Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Couple Goals Singing Karaoke At Her Birthday Party