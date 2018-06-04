Jade Thirlwall Refuses To Apologise For Gaining Weight From #LM5 Studio Sessions

4 June 2018, 11:20

Jade Thirlwall says she may have gained weight from those intense studio sessions but she is not about to apologise for it!

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall joined her rock star boyfriend Jed Elliot on stage last week with his band The Struts, going full rock chick for the night in LA - but has now re-posted the video of her performing, pointing out she's aware she's gained weight and is definitely not going to be apologising for it.

Jade Thirlwall Hits Back After Little Mix Fans Fear New Pics Prove She's Going Solo

The band is currently hard at work writing and recording #LM5 and Jade explained she "keeps eating crepes in the studio and will not be judged."

 

casual writing session.

A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) onJun 2, 2018 at 4:18pm PDT

We think Jade looks better than ever, and we just know those pancake eating sessions are going to be producing some serious Little Mix magic, live your best life gal, you don't have to apologise to anyone! <3.

