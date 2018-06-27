Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Made Her Feelings Clear About Love Island's Megan & Wes Drama

27 June 2018, 13:07

It's all anyone's talking about today and it turns out that Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is fully invested in Wes & Megan too!

As far as Love Island drama goes, the Wes, Laura and Megan love triangle is a pretty big deal! Turns out that it's not just us that can't get over what's going down in the villa, but it's the rest of population as well, including Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall.

The Geordie star is clearly as obsessed with villa life as we are and has now waded into the chat around Wes, Megan and Laura's relationship drama on her Instagram Stories.

Taking to the social media platform, Jade shared a video of herself on Twitter before revealing a tweet that reads 'Megan: i don't wanna step on anyones toes. *Megan to Laura*' alongside a brilliant video of DJ Khlaed dancing. Check out the full video above.

 

MEGAN’S GONE THERE! Look at the face on Laura. #LoveIsland

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) onJun 26, 2018 at 1:36pm PDT

Jade also added a load of crying laughing emojis to her post, seemingly suggesting that she feels Megan isn't exactly being nice to Laura by moving in on her man.

The Little Mix lady isn't the only one who thinks that either and plenty of you have been sharing your feelings on Twitter about the whole thing...

