Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Made Her Feelings Clear About Love Island's Megan & Wes Drama

It's all anyone's talking about today and it turns out that Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is fully invested in Wes & Megan too!

As far as Love Island drama goes, the Wes, Laura and Megan love triangle is a pretty big deal! Turns out that it's not just us that can't get over what's going down in the villa, but it's the rest of population as well, including Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall.

The Geordie star is clearly as obsessed with villa life as we are and has now waded into the chat around Wes, Megan and Laura's relationship drama on her Instagram Stories.

Taking to the social media platform, Jade shared a video of herself on Twitter before revealing a tweet that reads 'Megan: i don't wanna step on anyones toes. *Megan to Laura*' alongside a brilliant video of DJ Khlaed dancing. Check out the full video above.

Jade also added a load of crying laughing emojis to her post, seemingly suggesting that she feels Megan isn't exactly being nice to Laura by moving in on her man.

The Little Mix lady isn't the only one who thinks that either and plenty of you have been sharing your feelings on Twitter about the whole thing...

I hope Laura doesn’t apologise to Megan because she really doesn’t deserve it — Amber (@amberseline) June 27, 2018

How amazing would it be if Megan was voted out on tonight’s episode, a new boy comes in, and falls in love with Laura, lmao #teamLaura #LoveIsland #muggymegan — leah morris (@leahmor02445603) June 27, 2018

Why is no one going off at Wes for patching laura ? Aye Megan was snakey but he’s just as bad @LoveIsland #LoveIsand #meganloveisland #wesloveisland #snakes — Joanne McCallum (@joannemccallumx) June 27, 2018

If Laura and Megan are in the bottom two couples to be split, hope the girls have Laura’s back when they vote. Think Megan and Wes are on their way home#LoveIsland — Dave Allan (@sulaco66) June 27, 2018

If you accept / agree with what Megan done last night to Laura , then you’re 100% the type to do it to someone else fact fact fact . #loveisland — Mia Maddock (@miamaddock) June 27, 2018

