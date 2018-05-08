Jade Thirlwall Showed Again Just How Much She Cares About Being An LGBT Ally

Another day, another reason why Jade Thirlwall is literally the best person.

Whilst most of us spent the Bank Holiday weekend smashing Soleros and toasting ourselves in the sun, Jade Thirlwall was out being an absolute queen.

The Little Mix singer "dropped everything" to attend the Stonewall Youth Awards on Saturday night and chat to the charity's young campaigners.

> Little Mix's New Album: Everything We Know About LM5's Release Date, Title, Tracklist...

Jade spoke about why she wanted to join the Stonewall family, what it means to be an ally and how she wants to "encourage more artists to raise the flag as allies to the LGBT community and help people people accept themselves" which is just the best.

‘I want to encourage more artists to raise the flag as allies to the LGBT community and help people people accept themselves’ #StonewallYouthAwards #ComeOutForLGBT pic.twitter.com/LAyEc8IThM — Stonewall (@stonewalluk) May 4, 2018

She also presented Anna Bailward with the award for Young Campaigner of the Year and posed for pictures with attendees afterwards.

Jade posted a snap on Instagram of her at the event, captioned: "Had the best time yesterday celebrating the @stonewalluk #StonewallYouthAwards hosted by #LBGDiversity"

"I was so inspired by all the young campaigners and very grateful to get the chance to discuss why I wanted to join the Stonewall family, what it means to be an ALLY and to present the lovely Anna with the Young Campaigner of the Year Award We could all learn a lot from these incredible young people."

Over on Twitter, fans loved that Jade took the time out from working in the studio on LM5 to show her support.

massive shout out to jade though because being an ally to the lgbt+ community is incredible especially for someone of her platform and she’s so intelligent and the fact she’s taking time out of the studio to work with stonewall is incredible, we stan one woman — willow (@nobodyswillow) May 4, 2018

meeting jade from little mix and her mum was a true highlight of my journey with stonewall https://t.co/bqILb0KgaK — Izzie Winter (@izziewinter) May 4, 2018

We're not just excited for the new Little Mix album - we can't wait to see what Jade and Stonewall get up to next!

> Ready for LM5? Get all the updates ASAP with our new app!

Jade's disguise here is next level amazing...