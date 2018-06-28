Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Hit Back At Fan Who 'Criticised Her Stage Outfit' On Instagram

28 June 2018, 15:17

Jade Thirlwall at the Global Awards

It's good vibes only on Jade's Instagram account!

Over the years, Little Mix have faced various critics - whether that's people sharing their less-than-favourable opinions on the ladies' music (WHAT!?), their outfit choices or anything else they decide to do.

The four-piece are also more than capable of sticking up for themselves when faced by criticism and nothing has proven that more than Jade Thirlwall's clap back on Instagram recently.

> Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Made Her Feelings Clear About Love Island's Megan & Wes Drama

The initial shade that was thrown came via a comment on Instagram undernath a picture of Jade drinking some tea which read, 'I hope this is not one of your stage outfits'.

Clapping back in her sassy style, Jade responded saying, 'it is and I love it so gerroff me page if you've got nout nice to say' and proved that she's certainly not a star to be messed with!

Jade Thirlwall's Instagram Response

Little Mix are known for their incredible stage outfits and their live performances are always unreal, so everytime they absolutely own the stage at one of their live shows it just makes us love them even more.

Jade and the rest of the Little Mix ladies have been busy in the studio recently recording their fifth studio album and we're already on the edge of our seats waiting for their new era.

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Little Mix News!

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Andre Gray & Sairah Pinnock

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Sister Sparks Little Mix Engagement Rumours With Latest Instagram Story
Jade Thirlwall & Love Island's Megan

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Made Her Feelings Clear About Love Island's Megan & Wes Drama
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Posts The Most Gorgeous Tribute To Andre Gray After 2 Years Together

Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edward's Paris Lyric In New Song 'Only You' Has Got Fans Freaking Out

Little Mix at One Love Manchester

Little Mix Fans' Viral Tribute For 'Only You' Is Showcasing The Power Of The Mixers

More News

See more More News

Love Island Charlie Brake

Charlie Brake Love Island 2018: Details Including Family Business, Net Worth And Ex-Girlfriends Revealed
Savanna Darnell Love Island

Savanna Darnell Love Island 2018: Everything From Her Famous Dad, Age, Job And Exes
5SOS Love Island Asset

WATCH: Even 5SOS Spend Their Time Raving About How Much They Love 'Love Island'
Love Island Kazimir Crossley

Kazimir Crossley Love Island 2018: New Girl’s Instagram, Job And Celebrity Friends Revealed
Ariana Grande Karaoke Pete Davidson

Watch: Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Couple Goals Singing Karaoke At Her Birthday Party