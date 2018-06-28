Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Hit Back At Fan Who 'Criticised Her Stage Outfit' On Instagram

It's good vibes only on Jade's Instagram account!

Over the years, Little Mix have faced various critics - whether that's people sharing their less-than-favourable opinions on the ladies' music (WHAT!?), their outfit choices or anything else they decide to do.

The four-piece are also more than capable of sticking up for themselves when faced by criticism and nothing has proven that more than Jade Thirlwall's clap back on Instagram recently.

> Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Made Her Feelings Clear About Love Island's Megan & Wes Drama

The initial shade that was thrown came via a comment on Instagram undernath a picture of Jade drinking some tea which read, 'I hope this is not one of your stage outfits'.

A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) onJun 26, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT

Clapping back in her sassy style, Jade responded saying, 'it is and I love it so gerroff me page if you've got nout nice to say' and proved that she's certainly not a star to be messed with!

Little Mix are known for their incredible stage outfits and their live performances are always unreal, so everytime they absolutely own the stage at one of their live shows it just makes us love them even more.

Jade and the rest of the Little Mix ladies have been busy in the studio recently recording their fifth studio album and we're already on the edge of our seats waiting for their new era.

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Little Mix News!