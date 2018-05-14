Little Mix Asked Fans What They Should Write New Songs About & The Results Were… Interesting!

We’re pretty sure this is NOT what they were expecting!

One thing we love the most about Little Mix is how much they involve their fans in everything they do, however their latest venture might have been a bit of a mistake…

A Fan Has Spotted Perrie Edwards Doing The Strangest Thing On Stage

Over the weekend, Jade Thirlwall tweeted asking Mixers what topics the girls should write songs about for their next album, #LM5. While there were some responses you’d expect, the ones that went awry were even funnier.

Song writing again today. What concepts would you like to hear us sing about? :) jade x — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 11, 2018

From hummus on crumpets to the denationalisation of the NHS, the girls replied to their favourites:

How being victim to an uncovered passing sneeze is one of the biggest social injustices of our time. https://t.co/gCV4WMz3ib — Jessica Noah Morgan (@jnoahmorgan) May 12, 2018

I agree. It’s going in. Jade x https://t.co/WU8ZrjXu9o — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 12, 2018

how crumpets are amazing, and hummus is amazing, but hummus on crumpets is an absolute mess https://t.co/PbwdNa3Htm — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) May 12, 2018

The gradual defunding and denationalisation of NHS — Dr Ben White (@drbenwhite) May 12, 2018

I hear you https://t.co/4npIuQtZ0S — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 12, 2018

I think a hook that went "big mix, little mix, cardboard box" would be everywhere if you do it. https://t.co/UlA1WWQar4 — Rob Manuel (@robmanuel) May 12, 2018

Why didn’t I think of this before. You can have 5% of the publishing for that one. Jade x https://t.co/X7cPoG7pc2 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 12, 2018

Men who piss all over the bathroom floor x — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) May 12, 2018

The worst. Imagine this but on a tour bus. X https://t.co/pitC3ij2Wp — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 12, 2018

A bloke named Colin who thinks tadpoles don't exist — A Jones (@spagett81) May 14, 2018

I'd like to hear a song about the exact stage a soup becomes a stew. — Mark shipley (@Markshipley9) May 14, 2018

The pedestrianisation of Norwich City centre — Chris James (@MQVius) May 12, 2018

Tips for growing prize leeks and pumpkins. — Andrew Evers (@andrewevers) May 12, 2018

Buttered Toast....please write a song about why buttered toast always lands face down on the floor — Ashley (@AshleyBrownCow) May 12, 2018

Getting 20 McNuggets and finding 19 in the box https://t.co/2X17ob5ce0 — Dave Murphy (@ProducerDaveFM) May 12, 2018

Well, we can’t wait to hear what this album is going to sound like… it’s going to be varied for sure!

