Little Mix Asked Fans What They Should Write New Songs About & The Results Were… Interesting!

14 May 2018, 11:51

Little Mix Album 5

We’re pretty sure this is NOT what they were expecting!

One thing we love the most about Little Mix is how much they involve their fans in everything they do, however their latest venture might have been a bit of a mistake…

Over the weekend, Jade Thirlwall tweeted asking Mixers what topics the girls should write songs about for their next album, #LM5. While there were some responses you’d expect, the ones that went awry were even funnier.

From hummus on crumpets to the denationalisation of the NHS, the girls replied to their favourites:

Well, we can’t wait to hear what this album is going to sound like… it’s going to be varied for sure! 

