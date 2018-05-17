Fans Are Split About This Studio Clip Of Little Mix 'Covering' Destiny's Child

17 May 2018, 09:51

The ladies have been sharing plenty of pics/vids from the studio lately, but this latest one has left fans super confused.

Seeing all the pictures and videos from the writing and recording of LM5 has got us desperate to hear new music. So desperate in fact, that every time we see anything from the ladies it's like our birthdays and Christmas all come at once.

So imagine how hyped we were when MNEK, who is working with Little Mix on their new record in the studio, shared a clip of what appeared to be a Destiny's Child sample of 'Bills Bills Bills' on his Instagram story!

> Jesy Nelson Clears Up Why She's Not Recording In The Studio With Little Mix

Check out the video above for the full clip, but whilst we think it certainly sounds like Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle's vocals on the song, many fans were convinced that it was actually Jesy, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne...

Others weren't quite so convinced that the track had anything to do with LM5 and it's kinda left everyone confused about what exactly is going on...

Well we can't wait to hear just what this is MNEK, so if you can shed any more light on it we'd be super grateful!

