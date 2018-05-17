Fans Are Split About This Studio Clip Of Little Mix 'Covering' Destiny's Child

The ladies have been sharing plenty of pics/vids from the studio lately, but this latest one has left fans super confused.

Seeing all the pictures and videos from the writing and recording of LM5 has got us desperate to hear new music. So desperate in fact, that every time we see anything from the ladies it's like our birthdays and Christmas all come at once.

So imagine how hyped we were when MNEK, who is working with Little Mix on their new record in the studio, shared a clip of what appeared to be a Destiny's Child sample of 'Bills Bills Bills' on his Instagram story!

Check out the video above for the full clip, but whilst we think it certainly sounds like Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle's vocals on the song, many fans were convinced that it was actually Jesy, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne...

@LittleMix r definitely covering or sampling destiny child's bills bills bills on lm5 — Kate (@_lovingLM_) May 15, 2018

Are the girls singing this? Or does t seem like jsnsjs — -Kels . (@perriesbubble) May 15, 2018

Others weren't quite so convinced that the track had anything to do with LM5 and it's kinda left everyone confused about what exactly is going on...

So mixers can stop spreading rumors about a Destiny Child cover. I know we’re excited about the new album, but let’s not get too carried away y’all! But @LittleMix, please take not from Destiny Child & TLC for your new album! Thanks! #LM5 https://t.co/PKuSf9wXCS — The Ultimate Girl Band-Little Mix (@lm_ultimate) May 15, 2018

Y’all really thought that it was Little Mix singing and not Destiny’s Child?? Lordy Lordy. pic.twitter.com/GqZSA9o9pe — Mel (@liamthrills) May 15, 2018

No it’s still Destiny’s Child — Kendrick (@KenContreraas) May 15, 2018

This is not a cover. That is not LM singing. That is DC singing. — The Ultimate Girl Band-Little Mix (@lm_ultimate) May 15, 2018

Well we can't wait to hear just what this is MNEK, so if you can shed any more light on it we'd be super grateful!

