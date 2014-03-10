Lily Allen - 'Our Time' (Official Video)

The 'Hard Out Here' star enjoys a night of partying in her third 'Sheezus' music video.

Lily Allen has unveiled the party-fuelled music video for her new single 'Our Time'.

The 'Air Balloon' star is back with the video for her latest track, the third to be released from her upcoming third album 'Sheezus'.

The video opens with Lily performing in the back of a taxicab before enjoying a night of revelry with friends.

Lily Allen releases 'Our Time' as her new single on 27th April, while the album 'Sheezus' follows on 5th May.