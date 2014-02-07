Lily Allen – 'Air Balloon' (Official Video)

Check out the playful new promo from the British singer.

Lily Allen has followed up the controversial music video for her last single 'Hard Out Here' with a more playful promo for new track 'Air Balloon'.

The track is the latest to be taken from her forthcoming new album – her first record since 2009's 'It's Not Me, It's You'.

The video features the British star taking centre stage as she holds onto a camera which descends into the sky and returns to earth throughout the song.

Also, keep an eye out for some friends of the animal kind, with a zebra and cheetah all taking some of the limelight.

Lily Allen will release new single 'Air Balloon' on 2nd March.