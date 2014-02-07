Lily Allen – 'Air Balloon' (Official Video)

Now Playing
7 February 2014, 09:41
Check out the playful new promo from the British singer.
Lily Allen has followed up the controversial music video for her last single 'Hard Out Here' with a more playful promo for new track 'Air Balloon'.
The track is the latest to be taken from her forthcoming new album – her first record since 2009's 'It's Not Me, It's You'.
The video features the British star taking centre stage as she holds onto a camera which descends into the sky and returns to earth throughout the song.
Also, keep an eye out for some friends of the animal kind, with a zebra and cheetah all taking some of the limelight.
Lily Allen will release new single 'Air Balloon' on 2nd March.