WATCH: "Five Concerts In One" Liam Payne's One Direction Reunion Plans Sound Incredible

19 April 2018, 15:06

Liam told Capital’s Roman Kemp what’s really going on.

We’ve been waiting for the One Direction reunion ever since the hiatus happened (sob) and it’s no wonder fans got excited at the prospect the band might be reuniting soon, so we had to get Liam Payne to tell us what’s really going on.

Liam Payne Speaks About Birth Of Baby Bear For First Time

Liam revealed to Capital’s Roman Kemp that sadly we might be waiting a fair while longer to see all the boys on one stage again, explaining how a recent interview he gave in Germany got misconstrued, “I sat down and I thought about this, and my thought was that the problem with this sentence was this: that I said ‘we’ve all spoken about it.’

“Now, like I was saying in many ways, I meant that we’ve all spoken to the press about it so obviously everyone’s saying ‘yeah we’re going to come back’ then we’re not all just going to sit there and go ‘well, we’re gonna come back’ and then just not do anything about it. But they thought that we’d all spoken. And then funnily enough, the day after, I did speak to Louis [Tomlinson]. So, like, it was like I actually had spoken to him about it a little bit.

“But my idea is this: One Direction got to a certain peak, and me and Louis were saying yesterday that we didn’t realise how big the band actually was until we left it and we were looking back like ‘woah, that was a pretty big deal, what actually happened there?’

“Because we just had so much fun with it, it didn’t even seem like it was a… I mean it was a lot of hard work, don’t get me wrong, but at the same time it was like we just used to do things and it just used to happen, it was amazing.

“For me the only way One Direction could better themselves from going to playing stadiums – like where else to you play? – is to manage to be, you know, like The Avengers, like we’re successful on our own. Like if Iron Man wants to go and deal with someone, he just deals with them. He doesn’t call up Hulk and be like ‘oh, whatever’ unless he really needs him.

“So my thing is, why aren’t we like that? Like, we should go and boss it on our own and then when we do the show it can be like ‘yeah, yeah, just sit down there boys, I’ll sing a bit of ‘Slow Hands’’, you know what I mean? Imagine that? Like five concerts in one would be the most amazing thing. It’s the only way it can get better.”

And you know what would be EVEN better than that? If they sang each other’s tracks too. Liam’s totally game – he told Roman, “I’ll sing ‘Sign of the Times’, flying through the air! Great song though, I like singing along.”

We’re so here for that, Mr Payne!

You can catch the rest of Liam Payne’s interview on Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning – you’re not going to want to miss this one!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Cheryl & Liam News!

 

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Make Some Noise Marathon

Run The 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon For Global's Make Some Noise!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Nice For What artwork
    Nice For What
    Drake
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dreams artwork
    Dreams
    Ruti
    itunes
  4. 4
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown) artwork
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  6. 6
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  7. 7
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  8. 8
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  9. 9
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  10. 10
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  11. 11
    In My Blood artwork
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  12. 12
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  13. 13
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  14. 14
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  15. 15
    Make Your Own Kind of Music artwork
    Make Your Own Kind of Music
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  16. 16
    Call Out My Name artwork
    Call Out My Name
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  17. 17
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello x Anne-Marie
    itunes
  18. 18
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd feat. Maren Morris & Grey
    itunes
  19. 19
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  20. 20
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  21. 21
    Done For Me artwork
    Done For Me
    Charlie Puth feat. Kehlani
    itunes
  22. 22
    I Like It artwork
    I Like It
    Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    itunes
  23. 23
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  24. 24
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  25. 25
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  26. 26
    Let Me artwork
    Let Me
    ZAYN
  27. 27
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  28. 28
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  29. 29
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  30. 30
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  31. 31
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  32. 32
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  33. 33
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  34. 34
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  35. 35
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  36. 36
    Flames artwork
    Flames
    David Guetta & Sia
    itunes
  37. 37
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  38. 38
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    The Weeknd feat. Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  39. 39
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  40. 40
    Yes artwork
    Yes
    Louisa Johnson feat. 2 Chainz
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site