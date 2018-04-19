WATCH: "Five Concerts In One" Liam Payne's One Direction Reunion Plans Sound Incredible

Liam told Capital’s Roman Kemp what’s really going on.

We’ve been waiting for the One Direction reunion ever since the hiatus happened (sob) and it’s no wonder fans got excited at the prospect the band might be reuniting soon, so we had to get Liam Payne to tell us what’s really going on.

Liam Payne Speaks About Birth Of Baby Bear For First Time

Liam revealed to Capital’s Roman Kemp that sadly we might be waiting a fair while longer to see all the boys on one stage again, explaining how a recent interview he gave in Germany got misconstrued, “I sat down and I thought about this, and my thought was that the problem with this sentence was this: that I said ‘we’ve all spoken about it.’

“Now, like I was saying in many ways, I meant that we’ve all spoken to the press about it so obviously everyone’s saying ‘yeah we’re going to come back’ then we’re not all just going to sit there and go ‘well, we’re gonna come back’ and then just not do anything about it. But they thought that we’d all spoken. And then funnily enough, the day after, I did speak to Louis [Tomlinson]. So, like, it was like I actually had spoken to him about it a little bit.

“But my idea is this: One Direction got to a certain peak, and me and Louis were saying yesterday that we didn’t realise how big the band actually was until we left it and we were looking back like ‘woah, that was a pretty big deal, what actually happened there?’

“Because we just had so much fun with it, it didn’t even seem like it was a… I mean it was a lot of hard work, don’t get me wrong, but at the same time it was like we just used to do things and it just used to happen, it was amazing.

“For me the only way One Direction could better themselves from going to playing stadiums – like where else to you play? – is to manage to be, you know, like The Avengers, like we’re successful on our own. Like if Iron Man wants to go and deal with someone, he just deals with them. He doesn’t call up Hulk and be like ‘oh, whatever’ unless he really needs him.

“So my thing is, why aren’t we like that? Like, we should go and boss it on our own and then when we do the show it can be like ‘yeah, yeah, just sit down there boys, I’ll sing a bit of ‘Slow Hands’’, you know what I mean? Imagine that? Like five concerts in one would be the most amazing thing. It’s the only way it can get better.”

And you know what would be EVEN better than that? If they sang each other’s tracks too. Liam’s totally game – he told Roman, “I’ll sing ‘Sign of the Times’, flying through the air! Great song though, I like singing along.”

We’re so here for that, Mr Payne!

You can catch the rest of Liam Payne’s interview on Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning – you’re not going to want to miss this one!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Cheryl & Liam News!