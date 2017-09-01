Liam Payne Pays Cheryl The Ultimate Compliment As He Gushes Over Her Incredible Post Baby Body

They're the cutest couple around...100%!

These two are undoubtedly the definition of #CoupleGoals. Every time we've seen them together they've looked completely loved up and don't even get us started on baby Bear.

Well Liam has upped the cuteness levels once again with some seriously lovely comments about his gorgeous GF.

Speaking about Cheryl's post baby body during a recent interview ahead of his live show in London, Liam said, "Cheryl’s like superwoman. She’s done so well and is so happy with herself. She’s been working hard and if you do work hard, you get what you want."

Date night A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) onJul 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

We need to find someone who thinks we're superwoman because that is just too amazing!

Liam went on to add, "She had her rest time bonding with Bear at the start. She’s incredible, a natural mom."

Whilst the couple have been looking absolutely stunning in all their Instagram pics lately, Liam revealed that they're taking a more careful route with what they share of Bear.

Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) onJun 18, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

He explained, "We take a million pictures of Bear but we want him to be able to decide what he wants to share when he’s older."

Our. Hearts. Are. Melting. Right. Now.

