Liam Payne Pays Cheryl The Ultimate Compliment As He Gushes Over Her Incredible Post Baby Body

1 September 2017, 16:37
They're the cutest couple around...100%!
These two are undoubtedly the definition of #CoupleGoals. Every time we've seen them together they've looked completely loved up and don't even get us started on baby Bear.
Well Liam has upped the cuteness levels once again with some seriously lovely comments about his gorgeous GF.
Speaking about Cheryl's post baby body during a recent interview ahead of his live show in London, Liam said, "Cheryl’s like superwoman. She’s done so well and is so happy with herself. She’s been working hard and if you do work hard, you get what you want."
We need to find someone who thinks we're superwoman because that is just too amazing!
Liam went on to add, "She had her rest time bonding with Bear at the start. She’s incredible, a natural mom."
Whilst the couple have been looking absolutely stunning in all their Instagram pics lately, Liam revealed that they're taking a more careful route with what they share of Bear.
He explained, "We take a million pictures of Bear but we want him to be able to decide what he wants to share when he’s older."
Our. Hearts. Are. Melting. Right. Now.
