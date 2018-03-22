Liam Payne Celebrates Son Bear's Birthday With Rare Picture

22 March 2018, 17:48

Liam Payne

Bear Payne is one already!? Where has the time gone?

We can't believe it's actually been 365 whole days since Liam & Cheryl welcomed baby Bear to the world, but it has!

To celebrate Bear's first birthday, Liam took to Instagram to share a rare picture of his son alongside a touching comment calling his son 'my world'.

Alongside the below picture of Bear holding Liam's hand, the One Direction star wrote, 'Can’t believe my little man is one today, where does the time go? Happy birthday son you’re my world'.

 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) onMar 22, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Cheryl has remained silent about her son's big day on socla media, but Liam's followers were quick to wish Bear a happy birthday, with the picture gaining over 1.2 million likes in a couple of hours.

The post comes after Liam spoke out about why he and Cheryl have decided to keep Bear out of the spotlight. He told ES Magazine, “Rather than being pictured and being put in places, I wanna give him the chance [of a life outside of the public eye]."

"If I take it away from him now, he never has the chance to go back.”

