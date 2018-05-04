Liam Payne & J Balvin - 'Familiar'

4 May 2018, 12:24

It's official - we want to go for a night out with Liam after watching this...

We always knew that Liam Payne would know how to throw a party, but after he dropped the 'Familiar' music video, with the help from J Balvin, there's hard proof.

In the music video for Liam Payne's fifth single as a solo artist, Liam and J Balvin kick things off by chilling out with all of their pals (who just all happen to be exceptional dancers) beside their lush red motor.

Things step up a notch when the pair head off to the club, and Liam busts a bit of bump 'n' grinding in his gold chain... And, yes, he does occasionally go topless every so often.

We kinda live for this video. End of.

Liam Payne & J Balvin - 'Familiar' Lyrics:

[Intro: J Balvin]
J Balvin, man
Liam Payne
My G

[Verse 1: Liam Payne & J Balvin]
It's simple, you dip low
Your hips roll, you do the Calypso
An intro is all that I need, oh, yeah
Y empiezo primero
Tú sabes lo que me refiero
De cero, sabes que estoy pa' ti (ti, ti)

[Pre-Chorus: Liam Payne]
Ooh, ooh, I just wanted to get your name
But if it's cool, I wanna get inside your brain

[Chorus: Liam Payne]
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar? (yeah)
I'm feelin', I'm feelin', I'm feelin', I'm feelin' ya (hey)
What's on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?
I'm feelin', I'm feelin', I'm feelin', I'm feelin' ya
What's on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get

[Verse 2: Liam Payne]
Your waistline, the bassline (bass)
In real life, don't wanna no FaceTime
'Cause great minds, they think just the same (hey, yeah)
You're shaped like vibrato
A model or some kind of bottle
Well, pour up 'cause I want a taste (a taste, oh)

[Pre-Chorus: Liam Payne, J Balvin]
Ooh, ooh, I just wanted to get your name
Sólo quería tu nombre, bebé
But if it's cool, I wanna get inside your brain

[Chorus: Liam Payne, J Balvin]
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar? (familiar)
I'm feelin', I'm feelin', I'm feelin', I'm feelin' ya (familiar)
What's on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?
I'm feelin', I'm feelin', I'm feelin', I'm feelin' ya (feelin' ya)
What's on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get

[Bridge: J Balvin, Liam Payne]
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Solamente tú y yo
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Solamente tú y yo
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get

[Verse 3: J Balvin]
Quisiera que tú y yo nos familiaricemos
Un poco de química y el party prendemos
Olvida las criticas, así nos entendemos
¿Qué tú crees si en tu mente nos metemos?
Señorita, qué necesita
Sería mucho mejor si participa
Así de lejos no, mejor cerquita
Yo voy a hacerte todo lo que me permita
Y sabes que lo que te pones te queda bien (queda bien)
Me caes mucho mejor que un billete de cien

[Chorus: Liam Payne]
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?
I'm feelin', I'm feelin', I'm feelin', I'm feelin' ya
What's on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get famili-famili-famili-familiar?
I'm feelin' I'm feelin' I'm feelin' I'm feelin' ya
What's on your mind for later tonight?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get

[Outro: Liam Payne]
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Can we get famili-familiar?
Ah-ah-ah-ah
I just wanna get to know ya
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Can we get famili-familiar?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get
Ah-ah-ah-ah
I just wanna get to know you
Ah-ah-ah-ah
I just wanna get to know ya
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Can we get famili-familiar?
Let me be the one to fill it up
Can we get

