Lawson – 'Learn To Love Again' (Official Video)

21 December 2012, 08:47

Watch the latest release from Andy, Adam, Ryan and Joel right now on Capital.

Lawson have unveiled the official video to their latest single 'Learn To Love Again'.

The 'When She Was Mine' stars appear in the fire-filled promo for their fourth release from debut album 'Chapman Square'.

The song follows on from recent single 'Standing In The Dark' and sees the band performing in front of a dance battle with back-flips and break dancing moves at every turn.

The four-piece deliver a powerful performance of the track with Ryan Fletcher screaming to the skies as he helps with the track's chorus – led by Andy Brown.

Check out the brand new video for Lawson's latest single 'Learn To Love Again' below:



