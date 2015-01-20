Lawson Fans: 16 Things Only Members Of The #Geese Will Understand

Now Playing
20 January 2015, 06:00
With the search for the #BestFans2015 well and truly underway, find out whether these boys are for you in our guide to being a Lawson super-fan!
Lawson have a huge fan base across the globe and make sure they give back as much as they can to all of their 'Geese' out there.
From playing as many shows as possible to keeping fans up-to-date on Twitter and Instagram, the Lawson boys make sure their fans stay happy.
So sit back and check out these 16 things only TRUE super-fans of the Lawson boys will understand...
6 years now Lawson have been a band. Feels like just yesterday we were all scraping together a tenner to rehearse in Brighton electric.
— Andy Brown (@LawsonAndy) January 19, 2015
2015 = NEW LAWSON MUSIC. Thank you for your patience. Happy new year to all our fans pic.twitter.com/uEv4ndeneV
— Lawson (@LawsonOfficial) December 31, 2014