Is Gaga Getting Married? The Mother Monster's Been Spotted Wedding Dress Shopping!

8 July 2014, 14:16

Lady Gaga shopping for wedding dress?

The US star and her mum were seen looking at bridal-style gowns out in Canada! Eek!

Are Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney planning to tie the knot? Rumour has it…

The US superstar and her actor beau have long been rumoured for wedding bells, but Gaga sparked fresh gossip this week after she was spotted shopping for wedding dresses?

Taking her mum Cynthia Bissett along for the shopping trip in Canada this week, Lady Gaga was seen perusing large white gowns in a vintage dress shop.

While no engagement has been announced, and we ALL know Gaga has a penchant for unique fashion on a day-to-day basis, fans seem to thing a wedding isn't far from the horizon.

What do you think? Are Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney finally tying the knot?

 Don't forget to watch Lady Gaga's 'G.U.Y.' music video below:

