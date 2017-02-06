WATCH: Lady Gaga Brought Out ALL The Hits For An Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show!

6 February 2017, 07:21

Lady Gaga's FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL

13:34

Let's just say Lady Gaga didn't disappoint!

The pop superstar opened her epic halftime set by singing "God Bless America" on the roof of the Super Bowl stadium before literally jumping off the roof and landing on the stage. Cue literally hundreds of memes. 

 

Picture: PA

From there, she put on her "Poker Face" for quite possibly the greatest Super Bowl show in halftime history that also included the hits "Born This Way," "Telephone," "Just Dance," "Million Reasons" and "Bad Romance." What a back catalogue though? 

What's that? Four outfit changes? Sure. Talking on a crystal star phone? Well obvs. Flying drones? You bet. How about making a statement of tolerance and inclusion without being overly political? Only Gaga can. 

Literally no one was ready for her to pole-vault off the roof. 

And giving a shout out to her parents mid-set couldn't have been any cuter. 

We can't stop watching this timelapse video showing just how crazy the whole production is...all for just thirteen minutes! 

Perrie Edwards Confirms Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Is Still Her BF With A Heartfelt Insta Post

You May Also Like

WATCH: Ellen And Jamie Dornan's '50 Shades Darkest' Sketch

02:48

Trending On Capital FM

Zayn and Taylor Swift I Don't Wanna Live Forever

This Week's Top 10 (5th February 2017)

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Lady Gaga Music

See more Lady Gaga Music

Lady Gaga News

See more Lady Gaga News

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé Singing

A VERY Subtle Clue (Which You Probs Didn't See) Might Mean Beyoncé's Joining Lady Gaga At The Super Bowl
Kids Impersonate Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gag

These Kids Impersonating Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & Adam Levine Are Better Than Any Cover Band!

Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga James Corden Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: Lady Gaga Joins James Corden For Carpool Karaoke - & Gives Him A Makeover!

Lady Gaga Videos

See more Lady Gaga Videos

Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke

This Fan Video Of Lady Gaga Recording Carpool Karaoke Proves She Had The Best Time Ever
Lady Gaga Joanne Album Art

Everything You Need To Know About Lady Gaga's Brand New Album 'Joanne'...
Lady Gaga & Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Set To Play A Pre-Super Bowl Gig Ahead Of Lady Gaga's Halftime Show

Lady Gaga Pictures

See more Lady Gaga Pictures

Wigs

Getting Wiggy With It! – 9 Stars That Change Their Hairstyle At The Drop Of A Hat
Guess The Celebrity Tattoo

QUIZ: Guess The Celebrity Tattoo

Miley Cyrus V. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Vs Miley Cyrus: Two Of Pop's Fiercest Females Face Off