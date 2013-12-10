Lady Gaga Tweets Britney Spears To Say It's "Time" For Them To Collaborate

10 December 2013, 09:37

Lady Gaga in London

The 'Venus' star responds to Britney revealing she would like a duet with Lady Gaga one day.

Lady Gaga has told Britney Spears that the time is right for them to collaborate together.

The 'Do What U Want' star tweeted 'Work Bitch' singer Britney over the weekend after hearing that the US star was keen to record a duet with her.

"I would do a duet with Lady Gaga," Britney told fans in a special web chat over the weekend. "I think that would be a lot of fun.

"I think she's very different and interesting and intricate," the 'Perfume' singer explained.

Lady Gaga then responded positively by tweeting directly to Britney to say she would be open to working with her in the future.

"@BritneySpears lets do this b***h its time," Gaga tweeted.

Britney Spears launched her new album 'Britney Jean' this month, while Lady Gaga recently returned with her new album 'ARTPOP'.

