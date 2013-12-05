Lady Gaga Teases Plans For 'ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball Tour' And Return Of The Monster Pit

5 December 2013, 10:22

Lady Gaga Artpop Ball

The 'Do What U Want' singer reveals some of the first hints about what fans can expect from the 2014 tour.

Lady Gaga has started teasing plans for her newly announced 'artRave' world tour and promises a "wild celebration" as well as the return of her "monster pit".

The 'Applause' singer tweeted fans yesterday (4th December) to give them their first idea of what to expect from the 'artRave: The ARTPOP Ball' tour in 2014.

"ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball will be a full on party combining music, fashion & technology in one explosive performance!" Gaga tweeted. "The tour will take us to another planet Galaxy-Space-Time Dance party as religion.

"A wild celebration of self-invention, of creative spirit," she continued, before promising: "There will be a monster pit at the artRave, IN THE STAGE, and I will still be picking 20 fans out a night for free to come backstage!"

Lady Gaga is set to kick off her new world tour with a North American leg in May next year, while she plays the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2013 this Sunday (8th December) in London.

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Lady Gaga Hits on MUZU.TV.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Lady Gaga Music

See more Lady Gaga Music

Lady Gaga News

See more Lady Gaga News

Lady Gaga on RuPaul's Drag Race

WATCH: The First Clips From Lady Gaga’s Cameo On Ru Paul’s Drag Race Is Here & She Slays!

Lady Gaga

Exciting! Lady Gaga’s Been Confirmed To Replace Beyoncé To Headline Coachella 2017
Lady gaga Make Up

Here's What Else You Could Buy For £642 - The Same Amount That Lady Gaga Spent On Her Super Bowl Make-Up

Lady Gaga Videos

See more Lady Gaga Videos

Lady Gaga Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Half Time Show Was The SECOND Most Viewed In History... So Who Was The First?!
The Simpsons Predict Lady Gaga Half-Time Show

We're TERRIFIED With How Accurately The Simpsons Predicted Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Half-Time Show
Lady Gaga UK Tour 2017

Lady Gaga's 2017 UK Tour Dates - Find Out Exactly When & Where She'll Be Performing

Lady Gaga Pictures

See more Lady Gaga Pictures

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Wigs

Getting Wiggy With It! – 9 Stars That Change Their Hairstyle At The Drop Of A Hat
Guess The Celebrity Tattoo

QUIZ: Guess The Celebrity Tattoo