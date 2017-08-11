WATCH: "You Nearly Killed Yourself" - Kesha Writes A Heart-Breaking Letter To Her 18-Year-Old Self

11 August 2017, 13:52

Kesha Reads A Note To Her Younger-Self

00:30

The 'TiK ToK' read aloud the note on television recently.

Kesha has recently stated she has struggled with eating disorders, with her mother even confirming she had been suffering with these since she was signed.

She recently penned a letter to her 18-year-old self, on 'CBS This Morning', warning herself of the difficulties she will face later on in life.

> Kesha Blindfolded A Gay Couple On Stage And Then Things Just Got Really Heartwarming

During the video, she states "The bad news is you nearly killed yourself on the road to success, fueled by fear of failure, crippling anxiety, and insecurity.

Kesha Spotify Listening EventPic: Getty

The 'Praying' star continued "You will become severely bulimic and anorexic — and the worse your disease gets the more praise you will get from some people in your industry, and this will really, really mess with your head. But when you are trying to live up to an unrealistic expectation, it’s never gonna be good enough no matter what you do."

She did, however, praise her success and what she's achieved to-date prior to this message; "You made it! And thank God because the best plan B we ever came up with was waitressing, and as you will soon find out, that was not really our forte."

> Download Our App Now And Control The Tunes You Wanna Hear 

Does anyone else remember the time Jerry Seinfeld totally pied Kesha?

Jerry Seinfeld Repeatedly Pies Off Kesha When She Asks Him For A Hug!

00:22

Trending On Capital FM

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez

These 12 Things Will Prove That You & Your BFF Are Totally Friends For Life

Perrie Edwards cheers on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ke$ha Music

See more Ke$ha Music

Ke$ha News

See more Ke$ha News

Jerry Seinfeld Rejects Kesha's Hug

Kesha Getting Pied For A Hug THREE Times By A Comedian Becomes Cringiest, Most Brutal Video In History

Ke$ha Videos

See more Ke$ha Videos

Kesha Asset

Kesha Blindfolded A Gay Couple On Stage And Then Things Just Got Really Heartwarming

Ke$ha Pictures

See more Ke$ha Pictures

Kesha wearing dungarees

12 Kesha-Inspired Outfits GUARANTEED To Make Your Friends Jealous