Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Appear To Confirm Their Relationship's Back On After Paddleboarding Again

There wasn't quite as much nudity this time around sadly...

When Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went paddleboarding back in 2016, they quickly became the most talked about couple on the entire planet.

That might have had something to do with the fact that Orlando was completely naked...but who knows!

At the time the pair were dating, but they eventually split in March 2017. However, they've now revisited the sea for some more paddleboarding action, seemingly confirming their relationship is back on.

Speaking to E! News, a source close to the couple revealed, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together. They never stopped loving each other. They are both working on making it right this time."

"They wanted to initially take things slow but they love being together and traveling with each other so it just so happen to speed up. They are in a great place and hope this time is going to work out. They are good traveling companions. They both love the outdoors."

They previously dated for 10 months and their split was a mutual decision.



At the time, an official statement read, "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

So are they now back together or are they just paddleboarding chums?

We need to know ASAP!

