Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Appear To Confirm Their Relationship's Back On After Paddleboarding Again

5 September 2017, 15:12

Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry

There wasn't quite as much nudity this time around sadly...

When Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went paddleboarding back in 2016, they quickly became the most talked about couple on the entire planet.

That might have had something to do with the fact that Orlando was completely naked...but who knows!

> Katy Perry's Being Sued After A Stagehand Had Her Toe Amputated Following A 2014 Tour Accident

At the time the pair were dating, but they eventually split in March 2017. However, they've now revisited the sea for some more paddleboarding action, seemingly confirming their relationship is back on.

Speaking to E! News, a source close to the couple revealed, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together. They never stopped loving each other. They are both working on making it right this time."

"They wanted to initially take things slow but they love being together and traveling with each other so it just so happen to speed up. They are in a great place and hope this time is going to work out. They are good traveling companions. They both love the outdoors."

They previously dated for 10 months and their split was a mutual decision.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
(Pic: Getty)

At the time, an official statement read, "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

So are they now back together or are they just paddleboarding chums?

We need to know ASAP!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of when Katy Perry spread the love at #OneLoveManchester earlier this year...

Katy Perry spreads the love at #OneLoveManchester

01:58

Jump into the Capital app for more Katy Perry chat, plus you can listen to 'Swish Swish' whilst you're there...yeah we do treat ya!

Trending On Capital FM

Best Wrong Number Text Ever

This Guy Received The Most Savage ‘Wrong Number Text’ Ever & Now Everyone Wants To Find Helen
Cheryl attends charity event

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Katy Perry Music

See more Katy Perry Music

Swish Swish artwork
Swish Swish
Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj

Katy Perry News

See more Katy Perry News

Katy Perry

Katy Perry's Being Sued After A Stagehand Had Her Toe Amputated Following A 2014 Tour Accident

Katy Perry Videos

See more Katy Perry Videos

VMAs 2017

Katy Perry Went Full Eclipse At The MTV VMAs & Brutally Shaded Taylor Swift & Justin Bieber

Katy Perry Pictures

See more Katy Perry Pictures

Katy Perry Fashion Moments

14 Of Katy Perry's Best Fashion Moments That'll Make You Want To Revamp Your Wardrobe