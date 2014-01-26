Katy Perry Looking Forward To Catching Up With Music Friends At Grammy Awards 2014 - Audio

26 January 2014, 08:00

Katy Perry performs on X Factor

The 'Roar' singer also says she is honoured to be up for two gongs at the event tonight in LA.

Katy Perry has opened up on feeling honoured to be nominated at the Grammy Awards 2014 this weekend as well as looking forward to catch up with some of her pop pals at the event.

 Katy Perry on being excited for the Grammy Awards 2014...

The 'Unconditionally' singer is up for two gongs this evening (26th January), both Best Pop Solo Performance and Song Of The Year for her 2013 hit 'Roar', and says it was a particularly special song to be nominated for.

"You know, I think that 'Roar' is a different kind of song, especially because it's been nominated in the category Song Of The Year, which is specific to songwriting," Katy revealed to Capital's showbiz reporter Kevin Hughes. "Which feels like it's specific to the message, then people are thinking about the message of the song and so that's important for me.

"I'm just excited I get to be invited to the party and I get to get dressed [up]," Katy continued, before adding about her fellow music stars: "Yeah they're all there and it's fun to see everyone, catch up and stuff."

Katy Perry is also set to perform live at the Grammy Awards 2014 later tonight in Los Angeles.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Katy Perry Music

See more Katy Perry Music

Katy Perry News

See more Katy Perry News

Katy Perry Miley Cyrus The 57th Annual GRAMMYs

Katy Perry Could Legit Pass As Miley Cyrus' Twin Sister After This Drastic New Hairstyle!
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Confirm Their Relationship Is Over With This Brief Statement

Ellie Goulding and Katy Perry dancing

Sources Claim That Katy Perry Is Trying To Steal Ellie Goulding Away From Taylor Swift But We're Not Buying It

Taylor Swift

Katy Perry Videos

See more Katy Perry Videos

Rebecca Black Katy Perry 'Chained To The Rhythm'

WATCH: Remember Friday's Rebecca Black? She's Sung 'Chained To The Rhythm' And... It's Actually Really Good
Katy Perry BRITs

WATCH: Katy Perry's Dancer Hilariously Fell Off Stage At The Brits & Almost No One Spotted It
Katy Perry BRITs 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Katy Perry Just Had THE Most Awkward Interaction With A Fan At The #BRITs

Katy Perry Pictures

See more Katy Perry Pictures

Katy Perry Fashion Moments

14 Of Katy Perry's Best Fashion Moments That'll Make You Want To Revamp Your Wardrobe
Katy Perry Hair Transformation

20 Of Katy Perry's Best Hairstyles That'll Make You Want To Call Your Hairdresser ASAP
Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!