These Fan Reactions To Katy Perry's New Song Prove That Everyone Is #ChainedToTheRhythm

When we get a brand new Katy Perry track, we always get some incredible reactions!

Katy Perry's finally released her comeback single and we're absolutely loving it here at Capital.

She's set to perform at the GRAMMYs this year, so could 'Chained To The Rhythm' be the song we hear?

Some fans have shared their reactions to the the track online and they're so accurate it hurts...

When u were about to fall asleep but then @katyperry drops a song that makes u ponder ur mundane lifestyle #ChainedToTheRhythm — Amanda (@arc_93) February 10, 2017

Thank you @katyperry I'm gonna be blasting this all weekend....can't live in the bubble anymore #ChainedToTheRhythm — calvin mccrimon (@calvinmccrimon4) February 10, 2017

I'm just waiting for Katy to come snatch this #1 #CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM — ㅤ (@NajhaeB) February 10, 2017

In other news I listened to the new @katyperry song 17 times on my commute and let's just say I'm fully #ChainedToTheRhythm. — Emmi Lehikoinen (@emmilehi) February 10, 2017

Really Like @katyperry new song #ChainedToTheRhythm @CapitalOfficial just need to listen that song more — Loon_katycat_27_ (@Loo_Kit_Perry_2) February 10, 2017

THE VOCALS.

THE PRODUCTION.

THE LYRICS.

EVERYTHING! @katyperry YOU REALLY DID THAT #ChainedToTheRhythm — malek (@viewsfromalek) February 10, 2017

It's Friday morning and thanks for saving the day already @katyperry #ChainedToTheRhythm — Mohamed Marrah (@ManmaserayM) February 10, 2017

