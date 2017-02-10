These Fan Reactions To Katy Perry's New Song Prove That Everyone Is #ChainedToTheRhythm
10 February 2017, 09:29
When we get a brand new Katy Perry track, we always get some incredible reactions!
Katy Perry's finally released her comeback single and we're absolutely loving it here at Capital.
She's set to perform at the GRAMMYs this year, so could 'Chained To The Rhythm' be the song we hear?
Some fans have shared their reactions to the the track online and they're so accurate it hurts...
KATYCATS right now: #CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM pic.twitter.com/9EMYPNpL4f— Shady Music Facts (@TheFactsOfShade) February 10, 2017
When u were about to fall asleep but then @katyperry drops a song that makes u ponder ur mundane lifestyle #ChainedToTheRhythm— Amanda (@arc_93) February 10, 2017
Thank you @katyperry I'm gonna be blasting this all weekend....can't live in the bubble anymore #ChainedToTheRhythm— calvin mccrimon (@calvinmccrimon4) February 10, 2017
I'm just waiting for Katy to come snatch this #1 #CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM— ㅤ (@NajhaeB) February 10, 2017
#ChainedToTheRhythm Katy snatched my weave!!!! pic.twitter.com/z20Nzku6lT— NP (@katysubmissive) February 10, 2017
In other news I listened to the new @katyperry song 17 times on my commute and let's just say I'm fully #ChainedToTheRhythm.— Emmi Lehikoinen (@emmilehi) February 10, 2017
me realizing how good #ChainedToTheRhythm is. IT'S A MASTERPIECE @katyperry pic.twitter.com/tTzGNNa0P6— Gevian Ichsandrie A (@Gevian_Arif) February 10, 2017
Really Like @katyperry new song #ChainedToTheRhythm @CapitalOfficial just need to listen that song more— Loon_katycat_27_ (@Loo_Kit_Perry_2) February 10, 2017
THE VOCALS.— malek (@viewsfromalek) February 10, 2017
THE PRODUCTION.
THE LYRICS.
EVERYTHING! @katyperry YOU REALLY DID THAT #ChainedToTheRhythm
#ChainedToTheRhythm IS ON REPEAT OMG! Such a BOP, I'm obsessed @katyperry— DLN (@ratchetname) February 10, 2017
It's Friday morning and thanks for saving the day already @katyperry #ChainedToTheRhythm— Mohamed Marrah (@ManmaserayM) February 10, 2017
