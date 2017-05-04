Katy Perry Confirms She's Filmed A Carpool Karaoke & Is 'Ready For This Ride'

4 May 2017, 10:56

Katy Perry & James Corden

Which songs will she belt out alongside James Corden then?

Yes, the news we've all been waiting for has finally been confirmed - Katy Perry will be starring in her own Carpool Karaoke alongside James Corden. Katycats go crazy........now!

With so many classic hits, such as 'I Kissed A Girl', 'Dark Horse' and 'Firework', we really wanna know which ones KT and JC will be nailing as they drive around loving life.

Katy Perry’s Putting On An Intimate Gig Specially For You Guys & Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp!

The news was confirmed by The Late Late Show With James Corden on Twitter, where they revealed that Monday 22nd May was the date all Katy Perry fans needed to add to their diaries...

Following the announcement, Katy tweeted, claiming she was 'ready for this ride'...

Needless to say, fans of the superstar singer went wild when they found out the news and some reactions were absolutely priceless...

So Corden & Parry are finally hitting the Carpool Karaoke together...we are SO. READY. FOR. THIS.

Download Our App Right Now And You Can Control The Tunes You Wanna Hear - Including Katy Perry's Latest Smash 'Bon Appetit'!

