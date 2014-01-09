BRIT Awards 2014: Katy Perry And Lady Gaga Lead 'Best International Female' Nominations List

The likes of Pink and newcomer Lorde will also be fighting it out for the gong at next month's ceremony.

Katy Perry and Lady Gaga are among the pop heavyweights battling it out to be named International Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards 2014 in February.

'Applause' singer Lady Gaga launched her brand new studio album 'ARTPOP' at the end of 2013 to huge success, as well as announcing her new 'artRave' world tour for 2014, while Katy Perry's return with third album 'Prism' has been equally successful.

Joining the pair in the category for International Female Solo Artist in the nominations announced earlier today (9th January) is 'Try' singer Pink, who recently wrapped up her extensive 'Truth About Love' 2013 tour.

Rounding out the category are 'Royals' singer Lorde and 'Q.U.E.E.N.' singer Janella Monae.

Check out the full list of nominees for International Female Solo Artist:

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Pink

Lorde

Janelle Monae