Justin Timberlake - 'Filthy'

10/10 would buy from this guy.

We're not gonna lie to you - we watch every single Apple product launch conference with baited breath; if the new iPhone has 1% more battery life than its predecessor, we want it.

You can therefore imagine our excitement when Justin Timberlake released the music video for his new song, 'Filthy', and channelled a sexy Steve Jobs.

Donning a black turtleneck sweater and round specs, JT bursts onto the stage to reveal his new product... And it's so, so, so much better than those singing emojis you get on your phone.

The 'CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!' singer debuted his robot, which looked like it was meant to help with chores, but instead, can throw shapes better than you ever could.

This is the first of many songs from his upcoming LP, 'Man of the Woods', and if the rumours are true, we can expect up to three new videos before the album's release.

Justin Timberlake - 'Filthy' lyrics:

[Intro]

Hey

If you know what's good

(If you know what's good)

If you know what's good

(If you know what's good)

Hey, if you know what's good

(If you know what's good)

[Hook]

Haters gon' say it's fake

So real

Haters gon' say it's fake

So real

Haters gon' say it's fake

So real

All my haters gon' say it's fake

I guess I got my swagger back

[Chorus]

I said, put your filthy hands all over me

And no, this ain't the clean version

And what you gonna do with all that meat?

Cookin' up a mean servin'

[Verse]

No question, I want it

Fire up, everybody smokin'

Your friends, my friends

And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning)

Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest

Go far, put 'em on notice

If you know what I want, then yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, don't you mind if I do, yeah

Exactly what you like times two, yeah

Got me singin', "ooh, ooh"

So baby, don't you mind if I do

[Chorus]

Look, put your filthy hands all over me

And no, this ain't the clean version

And what you gonna do with all that beast?

When I leave the cage open

Huh, walk to me, uh

[Verse]

No question, I want it

Fire up, everybody smokin'

Your friends, my friends

And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning)

Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest

Go far, put 'em on notice

If you know what I want, then yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, don't you mind if I do, yeah

Exactly what you like times two, yeah

Got me singin', "ooh, ooh"

So baby, don't you mind if I do

[Bridge]

Come on, break it down!

If you know what's good

(If you know what's good)

If you know what's good

(If you know what's good)

If you know what's good

(If you know what's good)

[Hook]

Haters gon' say it's fake

So real

Haters gon' say it's fake

So real

Haters gon' say it's fake

So real

All my haters gon' say it's fake

[Pre-Chorus]

Baby, don't you mind if I do

Exactly what you like times two (times two)

Got me singin', "ooh, ooh"

Baby, don't you mind if I do

(Come on!)

Your friends, my friends

And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning)

Your friends, my friends

And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning)

[Chorus]

So put your filthy hands all over me

And no, this ain't the clean version

Go on and put your filthy hands all over me

No, this ain't the clean version

[Outro]

Do you see me?

Can you find me?

Look closer

Through the trees

Do you see it?