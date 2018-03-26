WATCH: Justin Timberlake Stole A Fans Phone During His Live Show

We hope whoever's phone this was managed to get it back in one piece!

When you go to see one of your favourite artists performing live, getting a front row spot is an absolute must for many fans. You get an up-close view of the show and if you're lucky, they might even steal your phone and film you an exclusive video!

Well that's what happened when one lucky fan attended Justin Timberlake's show recently and the footage is brilliant.

As you can see from the video above, the fans is stood right at the front of an exclusive up-close area right next to Justin before he takes the phone and turns it towards himself mid-song and wanders off up stage.

Justin shared the clip on his Instagram and alongside it he wrote, 'Get too close to the stage, and I might steal your phone...#MOTWTOUR'.

We're really hoping the fan managed to get their phone back in one piece and considering that JT shared the vid, we're pretty sure they did, unless he kept it and saved the video for himself!

It was a reminder of the Super Bowl when Justin got a pic with a fan and set off the worldwide trend that was #SelfieKid!



Whilst you're here, remind yourself of that magical moment JT got THAT selfie at the Super Bowl...

