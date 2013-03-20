Justin Timberlake Dedicates New 'Mirrors' Music Video To His Grandparents

20 March 2013, 10:48

The 'Suit & Tie' singer showcases the full relationship of an elderly couple in his heart-breaking new video.

Justin Timberlake has dedicated the music video for his new single 'Mirrors' to his grandparents' relationship.

The 'SexyBack' singer unveiled the video to his new song, which clocks in at around eight minutes, earlier this week, which starts with a dedication to his grandmother Sadie and late grandfather William, who died late last year.

The video showcases the relationship of an elderly couple as they dance around their bedroom, with regular flashbacks to earlier points in their lives such as when they first met and when they married.

Justin himself doesn't appear until around two-thirds of the way into the 'Mirrors' video when he performs a solo routine in front of a room full of mirrors, eventually being joined by a troupe of scantily clad female dancers.

Check out a picture of Justin Timberlake in the video for his new single 'Mirrors' below:

Justin Timberlake's 'Mirrors' Music Video

The 'Suit & Tie' singer released his third studio album 'The 20/20 Experience' this week, and confirmed live in concert at a launch showcase that there will be a second volume of the record coming at a later date.

Justin Timberlake has also hinted that he and 'Suit & Tie' collaborator Jay-Z could be set to release a collaborative 'Watch The Throne' style album after recording "a lot" of songs together.

Watch the newly unveiled music video for 'Mirrors' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

