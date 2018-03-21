WATCH: Justin Timberlake Apologises To Fans After Postponing Show Last Minute

21 March 2018, 17:01

Justin revealed the news just hours befor ethe gig was set to take place, with some fans having travelled miles to see him perform.

The 'Say Something' star had been set to perform a HUGE show at Madison Square Garden but has been forced to postpone his latest date and potentially the next few too as snow impacts the East Coast of America.

As you can see from the video above, Justin shared a video where he apologised for the last minute cancellation and shared his thoughts on the super snowy conditions.

Alongside the video, JT wrote, 'I’m sorry to announce the show tonight at Madison Square Garden has been POSTPONED due to the snow. BUT we’re still on for tomorrow, Thursday 3/22. Don’t worry: we are working to find a new date for tonight’s show. So hang on to your tickets...and stay tuned! And be safe!'

Some fans had travelled from abroad to see Justin's show, with one coming all the way from Germany...

Whilst Justin is indeed the 'Man Of The Woods', it seems he's no match for the snow and tbf it does look pretty deep in New York right now. Hopefully the fans who have missed out will still make it to see JT at some point soon!

Whilst you're here, check out Justin's epic Half Time Show at this year's Super Bowl...

