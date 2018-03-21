WATCH: Justin Timberlake Apologises To Fans After Postponing Show Last Minute

Justin revealed the news just hours befor ethe gig was set to take place, with some fans having travelled miles to see him perform.

The 'Say Something' star had been set to perform a HUGE show at Madison Square Garden but has been forced to postpone his latest date and potentially the next few too as snow impacts the East Coast of America.

As you can see from the video above, Justin shared a video where he apologised for the last minute cancellation and shared his thoughts on the super snowy conditions.

> Justin Timberlake’s 2018 Man Of The Woods Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!



Alongside the video, JT wrote, 'I’m sorry to announce the show tonight at Madison Square Garden has been POSTPONED due to the snow. BUT we’re still on for tomorrow, Thursday 3/22. Don’t worry: we are working to find a new date for tonight’s show. So hang on to your tickets...and stay tuned! And be safe!'

I’m sorry to announce the show tonight at Madison Square Garden has been POSTPONED due to the snow. BUT we’re still on for tomorrow, Thursday 3/22. Don’t worry: we are working to find a new date for tonight’s show. So hang on to your tickets...and stay tuned! And be safe! pic.twitter.com/c1t7lZSveW — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 21, 2018

Some fans had travelled from abroad to see Justin's show, with one coming all the way from Germany...

Flew here from CO for this and leaving tomorrow. THIS IS SO SAD. — Karissa Segelke (@KarissaSegelke) March 21, 2018

@jtimberlake we’re here from the UK to see you. So upset! — Mrs Belles Boutique (@MrsBBoutique) March 21, 2018

That’s tragic. Came here from Germany to see u tonight. Will have to give our tickets back.

Were walking outside, we just thought: okay, it is snow. Not more, not less. — Dominik (@dieserDopo) March 21, 2018

Whilst Justin is indeed the 'Man Of The Woods', it seems he's no match for the snow and tbf it does look pretty deep in New York right now. Hopefully the fans who have missed out will still make it to see JT at some point soon!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest JT News!

Whilst you're here, check out Justin's epic Half Time Show at this year's Super Bowl...