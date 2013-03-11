Justin Timberlake Hits Back At Kanye West With "Dramatic Rappers" Dig During SNL - Video

11 March 2013, 11:29

The 'My Love' singer changed some of the lyrics of 'Suit & Tie' to hit out at the US rapper.

Justin Timberlake has seemingly hit back at Kanye West after the 'All Of The Lights' rapper's dig at him last month in London.

Kanye came under fire in February when he criticised Justin and Jay-Z's recent hit single 'Suit & Tie' during a rant on stage in the UK capital, where he rapped: "I got love for Hov but I ain't f****** with that 'Suit & Tie'.

Justin has now taken a shot back at the US rapper during a performance of the song this past weekend on American sketch show Saturday Night Live (9th March), which the 'SexyBack' singer both performed on and hosted.

During his performance, instead of singing the line "s*** so sick, got a hit and picked up a habit", Justin instead sang: "My hit's so sick got rapper's acting dramatic", with a knowing look on his face.

It has also been confirmed through initial Nielsen figures that Justin's return to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time gave the show a huge ratings boost to 5.9, with a 15 share, giving it the largest haul for over one year.

Check out a picture of Justin on stage last month in London below:

Kanye's comments came fresh from Justin and his 'Watch The Throne' collaborator Jay-Z announcing a joint tour together, which will run across the US and Canada this summer.

Justin Timberlake is set to release his new album 'The 20/20 Experience' on 18th March while the 'Legends Of The Summer' tour begins later this year.

Watch Justin Timberlake's live performance of 'Suit & Tie' on Saturday Night Live this past weekend below:

View a playlist of Justin Timberlake's music videos below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

