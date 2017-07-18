Justin Bieber Went To Visit Kids In Hospital & It’ll Definitely Put A Smile On Your Face

Him dabbing with the little kid though!

There’s nothing we love more than pop stars doing their bit for the fans, and Justin Bieber’s just made us melt a little by popping in on a children’s hospital to help cheer up the kids.

Last night, Justin stopped by for a surprise visit to the Children’s Hospital Of Orange County in California to say hi and pose for selfies with the kids on the wards.

July 17: Justin with a fan at a children's hospital in Orange County, California. #justinbieber #bieber #california #jb #purposetour A post shared by HQ Bieber News (@hqbiebernews) onJul 17, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Brandie Runner, a mother of one of the patients, posted about the moment her daughter got to meet Justin, and how the pop star prayed with her daughter. She wrote, “So... our nurse comes in and asks Victoria if she's been asked about having a visitor? We say no. She ask if she likes "x" person. She says YES. Nurse exits the room.

“We discuss if she's joking or not. I explain that famous people come visit sick kids at children's hospitals all the time. In this person walks. Introduces themselves to Victoria and we sit stunned. Victoria's smile was amazing and huge. Prayed with us and gave tori a great big hug. Ok. Anyone wanna guess who her visitor was?!! #justinbieber

“We still can't believe Justin Bieber came in to meet my chicklette. What a blessing this day was to her (& I). I never knew he had this big of a heart.”

Brittney Cruz also got to meet the star and posted a ridiculously cute selfie of the pair of them with the caption, “Today I got a once in a life time chance to share a heart to heart conversation, several smiles, hugs, but most importantly a beautiful prayer that @justinbieber said.

“This is the side the world deserves to see of him. His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever. God is so good man ! So thank you again @justinbieber and @chocchildrens best child life specialist Chloe for giving me an unforgettable experience.”

We reckon she said it best – this is the side of Justin people forget about, and how lovely to brighten up people’s day like that!