WATCH: Justin Bieber Confesses On Instagram He Had Just As Much Of A Naff Valentine's Day As You

15 February 2017, 12:14
It seems despite being one of the most popular guys in music...Valentine's Day wasn't quite the one this year!
Whether you had a fancy five-course meal or just a takeaway for one, 14th Feb can be a right hoot of a day.
Who doesn't like an excuse to eat the fancy chocolates that bae bought from the petrol station... or just the nice big block of Galaxy you grabbed for yourself?
Not Biebs, that's who. He's thrown a right old paddy on Instagram as, wait for it people, he didn't have a 'Valentine's'. *sad face*
He posted two videos to Instagram to share his dismay at having no bae.
This comes a day after he oh so subtly shaded The Weeknd & Selena's relationship live on Instagram after a fan asked what his favourite song was at the moment, only for him to reply, "Erm, The Weekend - Starboy" and to then uncontrollably laugh for a good 15 seconds.
Will someone just hurry up and offer to be Biebs' bae pls?
