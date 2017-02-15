WATCH: Justin Bieber Confesses On Instagram He Had Just As Much Of A Naff Valentine's Day As You

It seems despite being one of the most popular guys in music...Valentine's Day wasn't quite the one this year!

Whether you had a fancy five-course meal or just a takeaway for one, 14th Feb can be a right hoot of a day.

Who doesn't like an excuse to eat the fancy chocolates that bae bought from the petrol station... or just the nice big block of Galaxy you grabbed for yourself?

WATCH: Justin Bieber Was Lonely On Valentines Day 00:36

Not Biebs, that's who. He's thrown a right old paddy on Instagram as, wait for it people, he didn't have a 'Valentine's'. *sad face*

He posted two videos to Instagram to share his dismay at having no bae.

This comes a day after he oh so subtly shaded The Weeknd & Selena's relationship live on Instagram after a fan asked what his favourite song was at the moment, only for him to reply, "Erm, The Weekend - Starboy" and to then uncontrollably laugh for a good 15 seconds.

Will someone just hurry up and offer to be Biebs' bae pls?

