WATCH: Justin Bieber Confesses On Instagram He Had Just As Much Of A Naff Valentine's Day As You

15 February 2017, 12:14

Justin Bieber Valentines

It seems despite being one of the most popular guys in music...Valentine's Day wasn't quite the one this year!

Whether you had a fancy five-course meal or just a takeaway for one, 14th Feb can be a right hoot of a day. 

Who doesn't like an excuse to eat the fancy chocolates that bae bought from the petrol station... or just the nice big block of Galaxy you grabbed for yourself?

WATCH: Justin Bieber Was Lonely On Valentines Day

00:36

Not Biebs, that's who. He's thrown a right old paddy on Instagram as, wait for it people, he didn't have a 'Valentine's'. *sad face*

He posted two videos to Instagram to share his dismay at having no bae. 

This comes a day after he oh so subtly shaded The Weeknd & Selena's relationship live on Instagram after a fan asked what his favourite song was at the moment, only for him to reply, "Erm, The Weekend - Starboy" and to then uncontrollably laugh for a good 15 seconds. 

Justin Bieber topless on instagram selfie

 

Will someone just hurry up and offer to be Biebs' bae pls? 

WATCH: Justin Bieber Just Trolled The Weeknd Live On Instagram & Found It Hysterical

You May Also Like

WATCH: Beyonce's Grammys Performance With ONLY Her Vocals

03:41

Trending On Capital FM

Vicky Pattison valentines day 2

Vicky Pattison's BF Saved Valentine's Day After An Emergency Hospital Trip Ruined Their Plans
Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Justin Bieber Music

See more Justin Bieber Music

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Bieber Instagram Live Weeknd

WATCH: Justin Bieber Just Trolled The Weeknd Live On Instagram & Found It Hysterical
Justin Bieber Instagram Topless

After 6 Months Off, Bieber Basically Just Emptied His Camera Roll On Insta & It's A True Blessing
Justin Bieber Rita Ora

WATCH: Rita Ora & Justin Bieber Sing Together – Does This Mean There’s A Duet On The Way?

Justin Bieber Videos

See more Justin Bieber Videos

Justin Bieber The Weeknd

Justin Bieber Was Asked If He Likes The Weeknd's Music And Let's Just Say He Didn't Hold Back
Justin Bieber Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's Called Off Her Rumoured ‘Fling’ With Justin Bieber For Scott Disick
Justin Bieber Selena Gomez The Weeknd

Justin Bieber Doesn’t Believe Selena Gomez’s Relationship With The Weeknd Is Genuine

Justin Bieber Pictures

See more Justin Bieber Pictures

Gazmoji

7 Of The Best Custom Celeb Emoji Apps You NEED To Have From Kimoji To Gazmoji & More
Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Brooklyn Beckham wearing Justin Bieber Purpose tou

The Stars Are Loving Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour Merch Just As Much As You Are