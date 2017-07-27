WATCH: Justin Bieber Accidentally Hit A Photographer With His Car While Leaving Church

Justin Bieber Accidentally Runs Over Paparazzi! 00:45

The singer got out to check on the man who had hurt his leg.

It’s been a tumultuous week for Justin Bieber – first he cancelled the last 15 dates on his Purpose Tour citing exhaustion, and last night he accidentally clipped a photographer with his truck while trying to leave church.

Justin was heading out of a church service in Los Angeles when his huge pick up truck was surrounded by paparazzi photographers trying to get shots of him leaving.

While most of the snappers got out of the way as Justin’s truck left the driveway, one didn’t move far enough and appeared to get clipped in the leg by the tyre as Justin tried to pull away.

Seeing what had happened, Justin immediately stopped and got out to check the guy was OK, staying with him for around 10 minutes and explaining to police what had happened as they arrived on the scene.

According to the New York Daily News, Beverly Hills police Lt Scott Dowling said the incident has taken place at “extremely slow speed'” and happened just before 9.30pm. Justin wasn’t cited for the incident, with police agreeing it was accidental and the man was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked over for injuries to his leg.