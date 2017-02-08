WATCH: Rita Ora & Justin Bieber Sing Together – Does This Mean There’s A Duet On The Way?

… or can they just release the full version of this cover please?!

New music from Justin Bieber is something we ALWAYS look forward to – and fans think that his latest collaboration might be with Rita Ora after the pair filmed themselves jamming together.

In the short clip posted on Rita Ora’s Snapchat account, Justin can be seen accompanying her on the piano while they perform a cover of K-Ci and JoJo’s ‘All My Life’.

While it’s not known where they were or how this impromptu cover of an absolute CLASSIC came about, we’re kind of gutted that we never got to hear more of this spectacular cover.

Fans were quick to assume Rita and Justin might be together because they are working on a collab – and that Rita could be making a return to music at long last.

Justin Bieber ft. Rita Ora pic.twitter.com/miLZcsykuT — •Forever And Always• (@Yaiza_Kidrauhl) February 7, 2017

Justin bieber and Rita ora oh my — Lish (@_lishagill) February 6, 2017

Either way, we’re going to need a full length version of this cover – don’t hold out on us, guys!