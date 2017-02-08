WATCH: Rita Ora & Justin Bieber Sing Together – Does This Mean There’s A Duet On The Way?

8 February 2017, 14:51

Justin Bieber Rita Ora

… or can they just release the full version of this cover please?!

New music from Justin Bieber is something we ALWAYS look forward to – and fans think that his latest collaboration might be with Rita Ora after the pair filmed themselves jamming together.

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Little Sister Jazmyn Has Her Own YouTube Channel & We’re Obsessed

In the short clip posted on Rita Ora’s Snapchat account, Justin can be seen accompanying her on the piano while they perform a cover of K-Ci and JoJo’s ‘All My Life’.

While it’s not known where they were or how this impromptu cover of an absolute CLASSIC came about, we’re kind of gutted that we never got to hear more of this spectacular cover.

Fans were quick to assume Rita and Justin might be together because they are working on a collab – and that Rita could be making a return to music at long last.

Either way, we’re going to need a full length version of this cover – don’t hold out on us, guys! 

Gas Masks To Palm Leaves: 14 Times Justin Bieber Used An EXTREME Disguise

Justin Bieber - 'Company'

Official Music Video

03:27

Trending On Capital FM

Lady gaga Make Up

Here's What Else You Could Buy For £642 - The Same Amount That Lady Gaga Spent On Her Super Bowl Make-Up
Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Justin Bieber Music

See more Justin Bieber Music

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber The Weeknd

Justin Bieber Was Asked If He Likes The Weeknd's Music And Let's Just Say He Didn't Hold Back
Justin Bieber Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's Called Off Her Rumoured ‘Fling’ With Justin Bieber For Scott Disick
Justin Bieber Selena Gomez The Weeknd

Justin Bieber Doesn’t Believe Selena Gomez’s Relationship With The Weeknd Is Genuine

Justin Bieber Videos

See more Justin Bieber Videos

Jazmyn Bieber

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Little Sister Jazmyn Has Her Own YouTube Channel & We’re Obsessed

Mark Wahlberg Conan

WATCH: "Don't Send Me Pics Of You In Underwear" - Mark Wahlberg Calls Out Justin Bieber On His CK Shoot!
Justin Bieber and dog Todd

Jaden Smith Put $3,500 Towards Surgery For The Puppy Justin Bieber Gave His Dancer

Justin Bieber Pictures

See more Justin Bieber Pictures

Brooklyn Beckham wearing Justin Bieber Purpose tou

The Stars Are Loving Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour Merch Just As Much As You Are
Justin Bieber wears a gold mask

Gas Masks To Palm Leaves: 14 Times Justin Bieber Used An EXTREME Disguise

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber’s Girlfriend: 14 Women Who've Been Linked To The Biebs...