Justin Bieber Cancelled The Rest Of His World Tour And Fans Have Questions Over His Statement

25 July 2017, 08:30

Justin Bieber Statement

It's without doubt been one of the biggest tours of it's kind, travelling 6 continents over 16 months but the #PurposeTour is no more!

A statement was posted on Justin's website explaining that the show was coming to an end earlier than expected. 

Pic:JustinBieberMusic.com

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months." 

The statement continued, "He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

Scooter Braun, Justin's manager congratulated him on 'incredible run' whilst also asking for fans to stop commenting on his Instagram.

Scooter Braun Purpose Tour CancelledPic: Instsgram/ScooterBraun

Straight away fans were quick to defend Justin highlighting that the media would focus on the fact he's cancelled the remaining shows as opposed to the fact he's done 16 months previous. 

 

Whilst others focussed on the money that was going to be lost after the shows being cancelled.

 

However, Beliebers everywhere have stuck up for their boy.

At least now the tour is cancelled he won't have to face bottles being thrown at him for refusing to sing Despacito:

Projectiles Launched At Justin Bieber When He Doesn't Sing 'Despacito' Live

00:20

