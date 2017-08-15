Justin Bieber Is Set To Release The Follow Up To 'Sorry' & It's Going To Be EPIC

Excited much?!

Bieber has been releasing bangers at a rate that compares to no other artists at the moment. Just when we thought JB had gone quiet on us, he released the sensation that was 'Despacito' and no he's ready to do it all over again.

If you're a fan of Biebz' 2015 smash 'Sorry' then you're about to lose ALL your chill as he's collaborated once again with songwriter and producer BloodPop on a brand new single called 'Friends'.

The pair broke the news on their Twitter accounts after a day of teasing the collaboration. Justin tweeted this:

Can we still be friends — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 13, 2017

To which BloodPop replied:

It didn't take long for fans to twig what was about to happen and before we all knew it, JB posted the artwork!

New music. Thursday noon pic.twitter.com/xUOsYoqQce — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 14, 2017



The official release date for the single is 17th August 2017.

Ever wondered what the translation of Justin Bieber's 'Despacito' actually is?!