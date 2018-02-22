Justin Bieber’s Going To Be A Big Brother Again – His Dad Is Having Another Baby

The star is about to have a third younger sibling in a few months!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been in Jamaica celebrating his dad, Jeremy Bieber’s wedding to Chelsey Rebelo, but when the pictures emerged, fans were quick to notice what appeared to be a baby bump on the bride.

Justin’s dad took to Instagram to seemingly confirm the news after the wedding, posting a picture of Chelsey in a bikini with her bump on show captioned “My beautiful wife and....”.

My beautiful wife and.... A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) onFeb 21, 2018 at 11:42am PST

We’re pretty sure those mysterious ellipses are alluding to the proverbial bun in the oven meaning Justin is about to become a big brother for the third time.

Family A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) onFeb 20, 2018 at 3:42pm PST

As well as JB, Jeremy Bieber also has a son and daughter, Jaxon and Jazmyn, and it’s not yet known what the gender of the new arrival will be.

Judging by how cute Justin is with Jaxon and Jazmyn, we’re already looking forward to the pics of him holding his new baby sibling. N’aww!