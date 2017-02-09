After 6 Months Off, Bieber Basically Just Emptied His Camera Roll On Insta & It's A True Blessing

Now Playing
9 February 2017, 08:23
One minute Katy Perry's dropping disco balls around the world, next Bieber's serving topless selfies on his insta, 2017 is on the up mate.
After taking a six month hiatus in which Justin labelled Instagram 'for the Devil', it seems he's had a change of heart, which is totally fine by us.
By the looks of his different hairstyles he's basically scrolled back through his camera roll and dropped a whole load'a new snaps from what he's been up to over the last few months.
Justin is back on instagram spamming us and I feel blessed pic.twitter.com/xIShaqNXJX— Justin Bieber Fans (@whoabiebz) February 9, 2017
Justin has obviously missed instagram I'm so glad I cannot believe— ciara (@ibieberthought) February 9, 2017
Woke up really mad until I saw Justin posted a lot pictures on Instagram lol— Simone (@sweetlybiebs) February 9, 2017
woke up to justin having posted 10 photos and an instagram story. I knew he would come through pic.twitter.com/sPZTdQhK8Z— pernille (@journalfenty) February 9, 2017
Looks like Justin Bieber ran out of data and then apparently found some wifi when he uploaded 11 Instagram posts within an hour— Louise,like the lake (@LouisevanDam1) February 9, 2017
