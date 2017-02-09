After 6 Months Off, Bieber Basically Just Emptied His Camera Roll On Insta & It's A True Blessing

9 February 2017, 08:23

Justin Bieber Instagram Topless

One minute Katy Perry's dropping disco balls around the world, next Bieber's serving topless selfies on his insta, 2017 is on the up mate.

After taking a six month hiatus in which Justin labelled Instagram 'for the Devil', it seems he's had a change of heart, which is totally fine by us. 

By the looks of his different hairstyles he's basically scrolled back through his camera roll and dropped a whole load'a new snaps from what he's been up to over the last few months.

Including these shots from the studio with Martin Garrix. 

 

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onFeb 8, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

 

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onFeb 8, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

 

And this pre-dinner fist bump that he's labelled 'the weirdest moment.'

 

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onFeb 8, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

 

Next he posted a pic of him literally having a pick of his mate's nose...

 

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onFeb 8, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

 

And a few really up-close selfies. 

 

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onFeb 8, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

 

Like SUPER close. 

 

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onFeb 8, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

 

The mirror-selfies have returned too. 

 

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onFeb 8, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

 

And more importantly the topless ones too. 

 

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onFeb 8, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

 

Not gonna lie, we've missed those come-to-bed eyes. 

 

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onFeb 8, 2017 at 4:10pm PST

 

This momentous occasion really is a true blessing for Beliebers all around the world. 

 

As fans have woken up, it's literally put them in the best mood. 

 

Who knows, maybe Biebs had just run out data all along? 

 

Welcome back Justin <3

